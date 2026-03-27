A “Very Interesting” Contender Has Entered Prince George's Battle of the Boarding Schools—And It Could Be Perfect for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Now that Prince George is turning 13 in July, he’ll be leaving Lambrook School—which he attends alongside siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—and moving on to a new secondary school. Just as many royal insiders insist that the future King will attend Eton College as those who say he will go to Princess Kate’s alma mater, Marlborough College. But when it comes to Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, one royal expert says that there’s another, lesser-known educational institution that could enter the mix.

Speaking on Hello! magazine’s “A Right Royal Podcast,” Melanie Sanderson, managing editor of The Good Schools Guide, said that “the Royal Family has really kept us guessing” when it comes to George’s school choice. Along with Marlborough and Eton, she said a third boarding school, Oundle, is a possibility for the future King, as well as a fourth, dark horse choice.

“Only last weekend, I heard from a very reliable source, Wellington College,” Sanderson said, but she pointed out that it would be more likely for Princess Charlotte and Prince George to head to the Berkshire, England prep school.

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The Wales family is pictured at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stand with their parents outside church on Christmas Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If we just look at Wellington, for example, that’s a really, really interesting school because it was turned around some years ago by a very famous educationalist, Sir Anthony Seldon,” Sanderson said. She continued that Seldon “sort of parachuted in and took a very average school and made it absolutely exceptional.”

Wellington emphasizes “strong mental health” and has a “very inclusive, kind culture,” the school expert said, emphasizing that instances of “bullying” are nearly unheard of.

Another plus is the culture of students going home on weekends. “It’s de-facto weekly boarding,” Sanderson explained, saying that most Wellington students live nearby and see their families on the weekend, which would be ideal for Charlotte since Prince Louis won't be off to school for several years after her.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ride in a carriage during Trooping the Colour 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlborough, on the other hand, is closer to an hour and a half away from Windsor, making it less possible for the kids to see their parents as often.

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Sanderson noted that most students are making their school choice in year six, which is Princess Charlotte's current grade, so the Prince and Princess of Wales will be seriously considering where she's going, if they haven't already decided.

At the end of the day, Sanderson said she still thinks Eton will win in the battle of the boarding schools for Prince George. “My guess at the moment is George to Eton, Charlotte and Louis to a co-ed, possibly Wellington, which would be great because it’s 15, 20 minutes down the road from Windsor Castle,” she said.