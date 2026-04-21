Princess Kate has a big life change on the horizon, and royal author Robert Jobson shared that this “emotional time” will be incredibly difficult for their family. Prince George, who turns thirteen in July, will be going to secondary school and if the rumors are true, he’ll be flying the nest. Traditionally, royal children go to boarding school—many royals historically have started this tradition as young as eight-years-old—and Prince George is rumored to be attending one of the most prestigious boarding schools in the country.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's first day of school in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This photo, from Prince George's first day of nursery, feels like it was yesterday. (Image credit: @KensingtonRoyal on Twitter)

"George going to secondary school will be an emotional time for them,” Jobson told Hello!. “It's a chance for him to spread his wings and take part in things in the afternoons and evenings instead of going home to Mum and Dad." Prince William and Princess Kate have been fiercely protective of family time, prioritizing the school run over royal duties as much as possible. “You can't just pop home when you want to,” Jobson explained, saying that the shift to boarding school will be huge for Prince William and Princess Kate and their family.

Jobson explained that “it will be like having an empty seat at the table” for the Prince and Princess of Wales as “they are such a tight family unit.” While this change to family life will be difficult, “both of them know what it was like,” the royal author explained. Prince William and Princess Kate “both boarded, so they know how it works.”

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A photo of Prince George to mark his 12th birthday last summer. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Prince William and Princess Kate want to give their children a normal childhood as much as possible. (Image credit: Josh Shinner/Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

A friend of the couple weighed in on the conversation with Hello!, saying "they're a great example of a happy family." The Princess of Wales has been particularly outspoken about the importance of family life and giving her children as normal a childhood as possible. "William has always been intent on achieving that," the friend explained. "Catherine also comes from a near-idyllic family background, what with her two amazing parents and close sibling relationships."

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have done as much as they can to give their children an uncomplicated childhood, sending Prince George to boarding school will undoubtedly complicate that dynamic. With mum and dad far away, Prince George can spread his wings, but also be influenced by others. That’s probably why they’ve decided to skip the smartphone for the young prince—luckily, he will have a brick phone to call home.

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