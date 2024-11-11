Prince William Was “Solicitous and Protective” of Princess Kate During Remembrance Day Event
"It is connected to what he said about this being a 'brutal' year."
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been through a "brutal" 2024, as the prince told reporters during his recent trip to South Africa. But one thing the Prince and Princess of Wales can count on is each other, as William demonstrated during the annual Festival of Remembrance event on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The princess—who announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March—made her third public major royal appearance of the year at the concert on Saturday night. The event is held by the Royal British Legion each year ahead of Remembrance Sunday and honors those who fought and died for the United Kingdom.
The Princess of Wales, dressed in a black coat that appears to be a re-worked version of an old Alexander McQueen piece—arrived with the Prince of Wales at London's Royal Albert Hall, and according to one royal expert, he made sure his wife felt supported during her first public appearance in months.
"He was putting his arm around her and being very protective. It is connected to what he said about this being a 'brutal' year," royal author Sally Bedell Smith told People.
The biographer continued that William's behavior "was solicitous and protective in a very understandable way. There was a reason behind it, she was going into a big event where she was going to be on display."
Bedell Smith added that the prince "is not known for expressing his emotions in that way" and that she thought "there was an element of reassurance in the way he was behaving."
As his trip to Cape Town, South Africa came to an end last week, the. Prince of Wales told journalists that he was "so proud" of Princess Kate and his father, King Charles, "for handling the things that they have done."
The King announced his own cancer diagnosis in February, and William said "from a personal family point of view" his 2024 has "been brutal."
William wasn't the only member of the Royal Family to show support for the Princess of Wales. The prince's aunt Sophie—who is married to Prince Edward—was there to lend a comforting hand to Kate as they stood on a balcony together during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony on Nov. 10.
As the royal duo turned to leave, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh placed a gloved hand on Kate's back, giving her niece-in-law a warm gesture of support.
In early September, the Princess of Wales announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatments but that she would return to public royal duties as she saw fit, stressing that her "path to healing and full recovery is long."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
