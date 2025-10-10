While the Wales children are famously phone-free, not all screens are entirely off limits in the family's home, it seems.

Apparently, the Wales family likes to indulge in a little communal screen time—at least when the right show is on. And one show they can definitely all agree on is BBCs The Celebrity Traitors, Prince William revealed during an investiture ceremony for new recipients of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) held at Windsor Castle on Oct. 8.

William's revelation about his family's content preferences wasn't out of the blue—The Traitors producer Stephen Lambert was among the OBE honorees named in the King's Birthday Honours list, which was announced on June 14 and he received his medal personally from the Prince of Wales at the Windsor Castle ceremony.

An extra perk of attending any ceremony or reception with the royal family is the chance to engage in a little regal small talk—or, if you're especially lucky, like Lambert, a little not-so-regal small talk.

According to The Mirror, as William presented Lambert with the honor, he seized the opportunity to reveal that The Celebrity Traitors is going to be a "big treat" for him, his wife, Kate Middleton, and the couple's three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Lambert is the founder and chief executive of Studio Lambert, the production company behind The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors, which premiered this week with a cast of 19 famous contestants, including comedian Alan Carr, retired Olympic diver Tom Daley, and actor and TV host Sir Stephen Fry, all of whom will compete to eliminate the players secretly designated as traitors before the finale. If only faithfuls remain as finalists by the finale, they will split the grand prize—however, if a traitor is still in their midst, the traitor takes the entire prize and the faithfuls go home empty-handed.

After meeting with William and receiving his medal, Lambert shared the prince's revelation about the Wales family's love of his studio's franchise.

“My award is for services to television, and we started talking about Celebrity Traitors," Lambert shared, adding that the show had come up as topic of conversation because it was set to premiere in the evening after the OBE ceremony. "He said he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it. It was going to be a big treat for them and probably for the nation, he expected."

Studio Lambert posted a tribute to its founder and chief executive congratulating him on being awarded an OBE back in June, when his selection for the honor was first announced.

"Huge congratulations to our CEO, Stephen Lambert, awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours," the company captioned the post, which included a picture of Lambert. "From Faking It, Wife Swap and Undercover Boss to #Gogglebox, #TheTraitors and #SquidGameTheChallenge, he has helped shape genre-defining TV that is loved all over the world. 👏📺 #KingsHonours #OBE #StudioLambert."