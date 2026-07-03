Prince William Skips Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding in Favor of an Unexpected Appearance Fans Will Love
Travis Kelce has never looked happier.
Prince William might not be attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's huge Madison Square Garden wedding in New York City, but he apparently remains close to the stars. On July 3, Travis and brother Jason Kelce announced that the Prince of Wales was making an extra special appearance—on their "New Heights" podcast.
"Our guest today is the six foot three [inch] prince from London, England," Jason shared in a teaser on social media. "That's right."
The retired NFL player continued, "The president of the English Football Association, the vice royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales. 92 percenters, please welcome His Royal Highness, Prince William."
Travis was visibly excited about the royal's appearance and couldn't hold back his cheers and applause.
Prince William was as self-deprecating as usual, and responded by saying, "That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing."
Jason confirmed the need for an impressive intro for the Royal Family member, saying, "We had to do it big for you. Had to do it big."
Notably, the episode is set to drop on Travis's wedding day to "Red" singer Swift.
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Royal fans had been wondering whether Prince William and Princess Kate would be attending the pop star's nuptials. After all, William attended Swift's Eras Tour in London on his 42nd birthday in 2024, along with two of his kids—Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Subsequent selfies showed the royals posing with Swift and her husband.
However, on June 30, People broke the sad news that the Prince and Princess of Wales wouldn't be making the trip across the pond for Swift and Kelce's nuptials. Instead, a "New Heights" podcast appearance released on the couple's wedding day will simply have to suffice.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.