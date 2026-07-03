Prince William Skips Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding in Favor of an Unexpected Appearance Fans Will Love

Prince William might not be attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's huge Madison Square Garden wedding in New York City, but he apparently remains close to the stars. On July 3, Travis and brother Jason Kelce announced that the Prince of Wales was making an extra special appearance—on their "New Heights" podcast.

"Our guest today is the six foot three [inch] prince from London, England," Jason shared in a teaser on social media. "That's right."

The retired NFL player continued, "The president of the English Football Association, the vice royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales. 92 percenters, please welcome His Royal Highness, Prince William."

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Travis was visibly excited about the royal's appearance and couldn't hold back his cheers and applause.

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Prince William was as self-deprecating as usual, and responded by saying, "That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing."

Jason confirmed the need for an impressive intro for the Royal Family member, saying, "We had to do it big for you. Had to do it big."

Notably, the episode is set to drop on Travis's wedding day to "Red" singer Swift.

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Royal fans had been wondering whether Prince William and Princess Kate would be attending the pop star's nuptials. After all, William attended Swift's Eras Tour in London on his 42nd birthday in 2024, along with two of his kids—Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Subsequent selfies showed the royals posing with Swift and her husband.

Prince William attended Swift's Eras Tour in London on his 42nd birthday in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, on June 30, People broke the sad news that the Prince and Princess of Wales wouldn't be making the trip across the pond for Swift and Kelce's nuptials. Instead, a "New Heights" podcast appearance released on the couple's wedding day will simply have to suffice.