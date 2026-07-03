Some sad news for reality TV fans: Love Island USA season 8 is approaching its end. It can seem like Peacock’s hit dating show just started, with fan discourse reaching a fever pitch over the past two weeks of Casa Amor and Movie Night . However, longtime Love Island fans familiar with the franchise beats know that the season 8 finale is just around the corner. Get ready for more dates ( please ), more light-hearted challenges, and more public votes ahead of the evening when America’s favorite couple wins $100,000.

When is that evening, you ask? Read on for everything we know about the Love Island USA season 8 finale so far, including a possible timeline for the reunion.

Kenzie Annis, Melanie Moreno, Aniya Harvey, Jen Terry, Kayda Bosse, and Trinity Tatum watch footage during Movie Night. (Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

When will 'Love Island USA' season 8 end?

Peacock has confirmed that the Love Island USA season 8 finale will air on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Season 8 will feature 36 episodes, the same number as last year's season 7 . (If this season feels shorter than usual, Love Island UK typically lasts 49 episodes, so there is international precedent for longer seasons.)

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Fans can watch Love Island USA by subscribing to Peacock .

Which couples could be in the 'Love Island USA' season 8 finale?

As of the end of Movie Night, there are eight couples in the villa : Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou, Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona, Jen Terry and Gal Tshnieder, Caleb McDaniel and Jaiden Bacciocco, Corbin Mims and Parmida Keshani, KC Chandler and Tierra Davis. However, the next recoupling is sure to bring some shake-ups, including Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt making things official, and Jen and Gal likely splitting up.

Based on the couples’ statuses at the moment and the Islanders’ popularity, the only guaranteed couple to make it to the finale is Trinity and Bryce. The fan-favorite pair became the season's first boyfriend and girlfriend in Episode 24 (which aired on June 29). The rest of the final four couples will depend on how things shake out in the final 10 episodes.

Kenzie, Kayda, and Trinity react to Casa Amor's Heart Rate livestream. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Will there be a 'Love Island USA' season 8 reunion?

Though Peacock hasn’t given any official word, the season 8 Islanders will likely reunite after the finale for a contentious reunion. Last year, season 7’s cast filmed their reunion one month after the finale, with the special episode airing two weeks later. If this six-week gap remains the same for 2026, the season 8 reunion could be released around the last week of August.

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TOPICS Reality TV