Jason Kelce Hints That Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Break a Big Wedding Tradition

Plans for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding are being kept largely under wraps, but Jason Kelce may have recently hinted at an unexpected detail about the upcoming nuptials.

During a recent interview on Good Morning America, the conversation turned to the highly-anticipated wedding when Jason was asked how prepared he felt to give a best man's speech and if he knew what he was going to say.

The question didn't seem like one that would turn into a spoiler about Swift and Kelce's wedding plans, especially since many assume the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will tap his older brother to fill the best man role. When it came time to answer, though, Jason cast doubt on whether he'll be his brother's best man—or if the wedding will feature a best man at all.

"Time will tell if there is one or anything like that," the former Philadelphia Eagles center said, seeming to hint that Swift and Kelce could break with tradition and forgo having a formal wedding party on their big day.

While he was completely noncommittal about specific wedding details or what his role in the ceremony might be, Jason made it clear that he's ready to step up and be involved in whatever capacity he's asked to be.

"I've been given no details on that front," he said. "But, you know, I think, however I'm involved, I'll be happy to be and I'm just happy for those two."

This isn't the first time Jason's potential role as best man has come up. In September, during an appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, he admitted that he was “hoping" his brother would ask him to take on the honor.

"Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see,” Jason said at the time. “Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”

Whatever role Jason plays, it will be one that Swift and Kelce decide on together. Earlier this month, a source close to the couple said they've been total equals when it comes to wedding planning.

“When it comes to wedding planning, nothing feels rushed or one-sided,” a source told People. “They’re both equally involved and excited, and this isn’t something one or the other is carrying on their own.”

The source said that planning the wedding has proven to be a bonding experience for Swift and Kelce, adding, “They’re approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them."