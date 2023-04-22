Prince William Shows A Rare Romantic Glimpse Into His Feelings for Wife Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales are usually pretty tight lipped about their marriage and their feelings for each other. Maybe it’s the fact that their 12-year wedding anniversary is coming up so soon (April 29!), but, while in Birmingham for an engagement alongside Kate on Thursday, William showed his romantic side when speaking about her.

While greeting members of the public gathered to see them, People reports, a woman told William that Kate’s outfit looked “amazing.” (The outfit, by the way, was a burgundy wrap dress by Karen Millen, which, not surprisingly, sold out.)

“Oh, she always looks stunning,” William said, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by Free Radio News and Greatest Hits Radio News .

William was also given a bag of chips by someone in the crowd, to which he responded “These will keep me going on the way home. Thank you very much” as he took the bag.

Though very much at work, the couple seemed to have fun all day , opening up in refreshing moments of candor. Other than Easter, this has been William and Kate’s big return to work since their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ school break. They kicked off Thursday at a family-run restaurant in Birmingham, The Indian Streatery, where they rolled up their sleeves in the kitchen and helped make roti, a traditional flatbread that’s often served with cooked vegetables and curries.

William even answered calls to the restaurant as he attempted to give a caller directions: “Hope we told this customer to come to the right place,” staff captioned a photo on their official Twitter feed, which showed William and Kate laughing with them.

Later on, William and Kate “celebrated the city’s creative trades—like the artisans making jewelry and innovative filmmaking and gaming industries—at an event in The Rectory, a restaurant and pub overlooking the city’s historic Jewellery Quarter,” People reports.