Prince William Shows A Rare Romantic Glimpse Into His Feelings for Wife Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales are usually pretty tight lipped about their marriage and their feelings for each other. Maybe it’s the fact that their 12-year wedding anniversary is coming up so soon (April 29!), but, while in Birmingham for an engagement alongside Kate on Thursday, William showed his romantic side when speaking about her.
While greeting members of the public gathered to see them, People reports, a woman told William that Kate’s outfit looked “amazing.” (The outfit, by the way, was a burgundy wrap dress by Karen Millen, which, not surprisingly, sold out.)
“Oh, she always looks stunning,” William said, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by Free Radio News and Greatest Hits Radio News.
William was also given a bag of chips by someone in the crowd, to which he responded “These will keep me going on the way home. Thank you very much” as he took the bag.
Though very much at work, the couple seemed to have fun all day, opening up in refreshing moments of candor. Other than Easter, this has been William and Kate’s big return to work since their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ school break. They kicked off Thursday at a family-run restaurant in Birmingham, The Indian Streatery, where they rolled up their sleeves in the kitchen and helped make roti, a traditional flatbread that’s often served with cooked vegetables and curries.
William even answered calls to the restaurant as he attempted to give a caller directions: “Hope we told this customer to come to the right place,” staff captioned a photo on their official Twitter feed, which showed William and Kate laughing with them.
Later on, William and Kate “celebrated the city’s creative trades—like the artisans making jewelry and innovative filmmaking and gaming industries—at an event in The Rectory, a restaurant and pub overlooking the city’s historic Jewellery Quarter,” People reports.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Kate Middleton Opens Up About Her Coronation Outfit, Favorite Cocktails
Prince William also opens up about one of his greatest regrets—and it’s, um, not what you’d expect.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
'Yellowjackets' Star Samantha Hanratty Breaks Down *That* Misty Scene
The actress discusses the huge Crystal reveal, how she protects her mental health while filming the brutal thriller, and what's still to come for Misty and Lottie.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
How Mentorship Can Impact Sustainability in Fashion
At Marie Claire and Kering's Fashion Our Future event, panelists discussed empowering others to ask the tough questions.
By Brooke Knappenberger