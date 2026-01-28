Princess Kate Once Revealed Queen Elizabeth's Most "Fantastic" Quality and How It Brought "Joy" to Everyone

Queen Elizabeth would have turned 100 on April 21, and although the late monarch died in 2022, her family did get to celebrate her landmark 90th birthday back in 2016. Princess Kate, in particular, reflected on her grandmother-in-law's best qualities while participating in a documentary titled Our Queen at Ninety.

The Princess of Wales, who was then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, shared one of the things she loved best about the late Queen while speaking on camera. "I think she’s so, so engaging," Kate said. "She has got the most fantastic smile and I think if the Queen says nothing but she smiles, I think it gives everybody such a huge amount of joy and a huge amount of pleasure."

Despite meeting so many people at royal events around the globe, the princess said that Queen Elizabeth was able to make each person feel important. "Everyone feels like they’ve had some quality time with Her Majesty and, also, a real personal connection and I think that’s a real skill," she continued.

Princess Kate and Queen Elizabeth are pictured during the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth is pictured with Princess Kate and Prince William at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While speaking about her first solo engagement with the late Queen and Prince Philip—a visit to Nottingham, England in 2012—Princess Kate said that Queen Elizabeth made sure she was okay throughout the day. "She took the time to make sure I was happy and looked after," the princess said. "It just shows just how caring she is, really."

Princess Charlotte was born in 2015, and in the documentary, Kate said that Queen Elizabeth "was really thrilled that it was a little girl," adding that the late monarch was one of the first people to visit the new baby at Kensington Palace.

"She’s very fond of Charlotte. She’s always watching what she’s up to," Princess Kate added.