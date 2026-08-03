The Met Gala theme announcement has become an event in its own right. Months before the first celebrity fitting, before the guest list speculation and red carpet predictions, the fashion industry turns its attention to the Costume Institute's annual exhibition announcement. Editors dissect it. Designers begin pulling references. Fashion fans immediately start imagining who will wear what—and whether they'll actually understand the assignment.

That's because the Met Gala has never been just another celebrity red carpet. Every year, the Costume Institute's spring exhibition sets the agenda for fashion's biggest night, giving guests a shared point of reference and, ideally, a reason to think beyond simply wearing a beautiful dress. The best themes spark conversations that last long after the carpet is rolled up, prompting a fresh look at a designer, an era, or an idea that shaped the way we dress. Past Met Gala themes have included Heavenly Bodies, Camp, and, more recently, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

For 2027, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has chosen one of fashion's most fascinating and divisive figures. John Galliano: Horizons will examine the designer's four-decade career, from his groundbreaking work at Dior and Maison Margiela to the creative process behind his most influential collections—while also addressing the controversy that has defined much of the conversation around his legacy.

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Ahead, everything to know about the 2027 Met Gala theme, what John Galliano: Horizons will explore, why John Galliano was chosen, and what it could mean for next year's Met Gala dress code and red carpet.

What Is the 2027 Met Gala Theme?

The 2027 Met Gala theme is John Galliano: Horizons, the Costume Institute's spring exhibition dedicated to one of fashion's most influential—and most debated—designers. The exhibition will explore Galliano's nearly four-decade career, from his graduate collection at Central Saint Martins to his work at Givenchy, Dior, and Maison Margiela, while also examining his creative process, sources of inspiration, and lasting impact on fashion. It opens to the public on May 9, 2027, immediately following the Met Gala on the first Monday of May, and remains on view through January 9, 2028.

What Is John Galliano: Horizons About?

John Galliano during a fitting at the Christian Dior atelier in Paris ahead of a haute couture collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than presenting John Galliano's career as a straightforward chronology, John Galliano: Horizons is organized around the ideas, inspirations, and creative process that have defined his work over the past four decades. According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the exhibition will bring together more than 200 looks and hundreds of supporting materials—including accessories, sketches, photographs, archival documents, runway footage, and ephemera—to examine not only what Galliano designed, but how his ideas evolved from initial concept to finished collection.

Visitors will follow Galliano's career from his celebrated 1984 Central Saint Martins graduate collection through his tenures at Givenchy, Dior, and Maison Margiela, while also exploring the artistic references that have long shaped his work, from nineteenth-century portraiture and historical dress to literature, opera, cinema, and global cultures. The exhibition will also pull back the curtain on the couture process itself, showcasing everything from mood boards and toiles to fittings, pattern pieces, and embroidery samples to reveal how some of fashion's most ambitious collections came to life. Rather than separating Galliano's creative achievements from his personal history, the exhibition also addresses the controversies that reshaped his career, placing his work and legacy in conversation with one another.

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Why John Galliano?

Galliano’s career offers the Costume Institute an unusually rich case study in how fashion is made, presented, and remembered. His work spans the independent London scene, two major Paris couture houses, and Maison Margiela, giving the exhibition a way to examine both the evolution of a single designer and the changing fashion system around him.

It also arrives at a moment when Galliano’s influence is especially visible. His 2024 Artisanal collection for Maison Margiela renewed interest in his work among a younger generation and reminded the industry of his ability to turn a runway show into a major cultural event. For the Met, the subject is not only Galliano’s clothes, but the scale and complexity of the legacy attached to them.

A Christian Dior look designed by John Galliano, whose decades of work at the French fashion house helped redefine modern couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana attended the 1996 Costume Institute Gala in a navy slip dress designed by John Galliano for Dior, one of the designer's earliest, and most memorable, connections to the Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A look from John Galliano's Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2007 collection in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why Is the 2027 Met Gala Theme Controversial?

The announcement of John Galliano: Horizons has already prompted debate because of the designer's complicated legacy. In 2011, Galliano was dismissed from Dior following remarks made in Paris that led to his conviction under French law for public insults based on religion and origin. He later apologized publicly and has spoken about his struggles with addiction and recovery before returning to the fashion industry as creative director of Maison Margiela in 2014.

Rather than separating Galliano's work from that history, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has said the exhibition will examine both his creative achievements and the events that reshaped his career. The result is likely to be one of the Costume Institute's most closely watched—and most discussed—exhibitions in recent memory.

What Is the 2027 Met Gala Dress Code?

The official 2027 Met Gala dress code has not yet been announced. While the Costume Institute exhibition provides the inspiration for the evening, the dress code is typically revealed several months later and often interprets the exhibition through a broader creative lens.

Given Galliano's body of work, expect plenty of references to his theatrical approach to dressing, from dramatic couture silhouettes and historical costume to intricate tailoring, romanticism, and the elaborate beauty looks that became signatures of both his Dior and Maison Margiela eras. As always, the most memorable looks will likely balance archival references with a fresh interpretation.

Maison Margiela Artisanal Spring 2024 became one of the decade's defining runway shows, introducing a new generation to Galliano's theatrical approach to couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Galliano accompanied Kim Kardashian to the 2024 Met Gala, where she wore one of his custom Maison Margiela Artisanal designs—one of the night's most talked-about looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Is the 2027 Met Gala?

The 2027 Met Gala is expected to take place on Monday, May 3, 2027, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. As is tradition, the event will raise funds for The Costume Institute before John Galliano: Horizons opens to the public on May 9, 2027, where it will remain on view through January 9, 2028.

The museum has not yet announced the 2027 Met Gala co-chairs, host committee, or official dress code. We'll update this story as more details are confirmed.