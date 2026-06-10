Princess Lilibet's Adorable Beyoncé Tee Was Drawn By a Budding Child Artist

Meghan Markle shared a sweet glimpse into life lately at her Montecito home with Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, captioning a carousel of photos on Instagram “Springing into summer.” Among the pictures of bird eggs, ‘Girl Dad’ t-shirts, and outfit selfies was a close-cropped photo of Princess Lilibet wearing an adorable Beyoncé t-shirt. While the image of Queen Bey on Lili’s shirt was iconic in itself, the unique brand story behind the design is even better.

Princess Lilibet’s t-shirt is the ‘B is for Beyoncé’ tee from Los Angeles-based brand Anchors-N-Asteroids. The brand designed t-shirt from 100% organic cotton, featuring exclusive sketches from an unexpected source: the brand’s now 15-year-old Creative Director, Pearl. Pearl and her mom, Gwynne, started designing clothes in 2020, when Pearl would sketch inspirational figures from music, politics, and history. Pearl was inspired by her tattoo artist father to start drawing, and her mom had the creative vision to turn those drawings into a clothing line.

Meghan Markle posted a photo of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in a Queen Bey t-shirt. (Image credit: Meghan Markle on Instagram)

Princess Lilibet's Beyoncé t-shirt. (Image credit: Anchors-N-Asteroids)

A special photo for Princess Lilibet's 5th birthday. (Image credit: Meghan Markle on Instagram)

Anchors-N-Asteroids designed a number of children’s clothing items that were sold at museums, boutiques, and independent shops. The brand doesn’t appear to have a social media presence and the website seems defunct, so Pearl and Gwynne’s designing days may be behind them. Nevertheless, the inspirational story of a 10-year-old girl who loved to sketch and her mom’s support turning into a brand that received global attention years later is seriously impressive.

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Princess Lilibet looked like any other Beyoncé-loving girl in her ‘B is for Beyoncé’ tee and sweet strawberry print cotton leggings. Meghan Markle recently posted a sweet family snap to mark Princess Lilibet’s 5th birthday on June 4, also taken at their family home, with Meghan, Prince Harry, and Princess Lilibet sharing a hug. From birthday celebrations to watching eggs hatch, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are clearly having an idyllic childhood in Montecito.