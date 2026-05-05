Beyoncé's Met Gala Gown Is About “Celebrating Whatever God Gave You”
On the red carpet, the pop star became a divine masterpiece in motion.
There’s no need to hold your horses any longer. After a ten-year hiatus, the one-and-only Beyoncé has finally arrived at the legendary Met Gala. For her seventh appearance, the “Cowboy Carter” singer returns as the event’s co-chair, serving up an incredible red carpet look that will surely go down in fashion history.
On Monday, May 4, Queen Bey arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing an Olivier Rousteing gown covered in clusters of crystals. Styled by Ty Hunter, her skeleton-inspired dress featured a figure-hugging bodice, a sweeping skirt, and a lustrous, feathered cape that trailed behind her.
Enhanced by a matching headpiece and scintillating jewelry, the performer exuded regal flair.Article continues below
When asked about the significance of her dress, Bey said it’s about "celebrating whatever God gave you.”
With a face card that never declines, Beyoncé also impressed on the glam front. Makeup artist Rokael Lizama embraced an ethereal look with soft eyeshadow, powdery pink blush, and glossy nude lipstick.
To finish things off, hairstylist Neal Farinah styled her honey-blonde strands into free-flowing waves, likely using Bey’s haircare line Cécred to achieve the glossy finish.
Perhaps the most exciting moment about Beyoncé’s long-awaited appearance was the fact that she arrived with her husband and daughter for an adorable family moment.
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Jay-Z kept things simple with a sharp black suit, a coordinating vest, and a crisp button-down shirt. Blue Ivy, on the other hand, opted for a whimsical look with a gorgeous bubble-hem gown styled alongside a matching puff-sleeved jacket.
“It feels surreal....it's incredible to be here this year with her," Beyoncé said about Blue.
Standing next to each other, the trio looked undeniably impeccable.
While a decade has passed since the pop star last graced the Met red carpet, Beyoncé’s ability to command attention remains unchanged. Just as she stole the show this year, she did so during her last appearance in 2016, wearing a shimmering Givenchy Haute Couture dress by Riccardo Tisci. Designed in nude-colored latex, with dramatic puffed sleeves and lustrous, pearl-like embellishments, the elegant design marked her fifth consecutive custom Givenchy gown for the gala.
Perhaps her most daring look from the French label was her 2015 naked dress, a breathtaking confection of crystal-adorned sheer fabric that teased glimpses of her underwear.
Back to 2026, though, Beyoncé’s return to the Met Gala is noteworthy for more than one reason. Yes, it’s been a long time coming—but more than that, this year’s theme is especially significant for her, as she’s long understood fashion’s power to elevate her artistry.
Take, for example, her 2025 “Cowboy Carter” tour, where she wore Western-inspired attire—such as paisley-print bodysuits, suede boots, and bedazzled denim—to honor the Black roots of country music.
Having built a legacy on using style as an art form, it’s only fitting that the award-winning star exceeded expectations on fashion’s biggest night.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.