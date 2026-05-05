There’s no need to hold your horses any longer. After a ten-year hiatus, the one-and-only Beyoncé has finally arrived at the legendary Met Gala . For her seventh appearance, the “ Cowboy Carter ” singer returns as the event’s co-chair, serving up an incredible red carpet look that will surely go down in fashion history.

On Monday, May 4, Queen Bey arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing an Olivier Rousteing gown covered in clusters of crystals. Styled by Ty Hunter , her skeleton-inspired dress featured a figure-hugging bodice, a sweeping skirt, and a lustrous, feathered cape that trailed behind her.

Enhanced by a matching headpiece and scintillating jewelry, the performer exuded regal flair.

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When asked about the significance of her dress, Bey said it’s about "celebrating whatever God gave you.”

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here. Beyoncé arrived at the 2026 Met Gala in a look that is sure to be remembered. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s feathered train had a moment in the spotlight. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a face card that never declines, Beyoncé also impressed on the glam front. Makeup artist Rokael Lizama embraced an ethereal look with soft eyeshadow, powdery pink blush, and glossy nude lipstick.

To finish things off, hairstylist Neal Farinah styled her honey-blonde strands into free-flowing waves, likely using Bey’s haircare line Cécred to achieve the glossy finish.

A closer look at Beyoncé’s glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most exciting moment about Beyoncé’s long-awaited appearance was the fact that she arrived with her husband and daughter for an adorable family moment.

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Jay-Z kept things simple with a sharp black suit, a coordinating vest, and a crisp button-down shirt. Blue Ivy, on the other hand, opted for a whimsical look with a gorgeous bubble-hem gown styled alongside a matching puff-sleeved jacket.

“It feels surreal....it's incredible to be here this year with her," Beyoncé said about Blue.

Standing next to each other, the trio looked undeniably impeccable.

Beyoncé pictured alongside Jay-Z and Blue Ivy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While a decade has passed since the pop star last graced the Met red carpet, Beyoncé’s ability to command attention remains unchanged. Just as she stole the show this year, she did so during her last appearance in 2016, wearing a shimmering Givenchy Haute Couture dress by Riccardo Tisci. Designed in nude-colored latex, with dramatic puffed sleeves and lustrous, pearl-like embellishments, the elegant design marked her fifth consecutive custom Givenchy gown for the gala.

Beyoncé sparkled in Givenchy at the 2016 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps her most daring look from the French label was her 2015 naked dress, a breathtaking confection of crystal-adorned sheer fabric that teased glimpses of her underwear.

Givenchy is undoubtedly one of Bey's go-to brands for red carpets. Pictured here, she's seen wearing a diaphanous dress from the label at the 2015 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to 2026, though, Beyoncé’s return to the Met Gala is noteworthy for more than one reason. Yes, it’s been a long time coming—but more than that, this year’s theme is especially significant for her, as she’s long understood fashion’s power to elevate her artistry.

Take, for example, her 2025 “Cowboy Carter” tour, where she wore Western-inspired attire—such as paisley-print bodysuits, suede boots, and bedazzled denim—to honor the Black roots of country music.

Having built a legacy on using style as an art form, it’s only fitting that the award-winning star exceeded expectations on fashion’s biggest night.