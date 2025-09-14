Beyoncé Trades Her Sheer Custom Dolce & Gabbana Gown for a Vintage Metallic Roberto Cavalli Dress

After taking a summer break from Instagram, Beyoncé has returned to the platform with not one but two new posts. For the occasion, the "Halo" singer wore two very different outfits—a vintage metallic dress and a sheer body-hugging gown—and thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

Beyoncé celebrated her 44th birthday on September 4, and she captioned her first post, "Thank you so much for my birthday love. I'm thankful to God for another year. Peace and Love." She signed off with none other than the bee emoji.

In the new pictures shared in her birthday post, Beyoncé wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, made almost entirely from sheer lace. Based on a look from the fashion house's Fall 2023 RTW collection, the superstar's dress consisted of lace in different textures and designs, including polka dots, before cascading to the floor in an intricate floral train. In some snaps, Beyoncé draped a matching fur coat around her shoulders.

Beyoncé wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana sheer dress. (Image credit: Beyonce.com)

Beyoncé posing in her custom lace gown. (Image credit: Beyonce.com)

A pair of long lace gloves completed the Cowboy Carter artist's celebratory outfit.

Beyoncé wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress with matching lace gloves. (Image credit: Beyonce.com)

In a subsequent Instagram post shared just hours later, Beyoncé revealed the outfit she'd worn to attend Reform Alliance's Casino Night and Gala event.

The "Bodyguard" singer posed in a copper metallic gown from Roberto Cavalli's Fall/Winter 2007 collection. The jaw-dropping dress features a deep V-neck as well as delicate draping akin to a Grecian gown. The vintage gown is available on re-sale sites for anywhere between $4,149 and $5,393.

Beyoncé wearing vintage Roberto Cavalli. (Image credit: Beyonce.com)

Roberto Cavalli F/W 2007 Metallic Gown $4,296.48 at 1stDibs

Additional snaps from the evening revealed the details of Beyoncé's outfit. A long-haired fur coat adorned the singer's shoulders, while she selected tinted sunglasses, a striking diamond necklace, and a pair of gold Femme LA FXRD Sandals for accessories. Needless to say, fans were overjoyed Beyoncé finally ended her Instagram vacation.

Beyoncé wearing a vintage metallic gown. (Image credit: Beyonce.com)

Beyoncé's diamond necklace. (Image credit: Beyonce.com)

