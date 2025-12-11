Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Praise "Bold" Social Media Ban: "It Shouldn't Have to Come to This"
"Children currently have no right to privacy and no expectation of safety, and they’ve been hooked."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have thrown their support behind Australia's landmark decision to ban social media for those under the age of 16, calling the move an important intervention to protect kids from "addictive platforms." In a powerful piece published on their Archewell Foundation's website December 10, the couple commended Australia for taking "bold, decisive action to protect children."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working to support families and create safer digital spaces for children and young people through their Archewell Foundation Parents' Network, making the social media ban an especially relevant area of interest for the couple. They wrote that Australia's move "sends a strong signal that a child's mind is not a commodity to be exploited."
Australia will become the first nation in the world to ban under-16s from platforms such as Instagram, X, Snapchat, Facebook and TikTok, with fines of up to $50 million AUD for companies that fail to comply.
Drawing what they've learned from their work with parents whose children died by suicide or were otherwise harmed by social media bullying, Harry and Meghan acknowledged that they've witnessed the devastating effects of these platforms firsthand.
"We’ve heard from too many grieving parents," the wrote. "Too many families devastated by cyberbullying, feeds that radicalize kids toward self-harm, and algorithmic manipulation designed to maximize engagement at any cost. There is too much loss of life and livelihood. Children currently have no right to privacy and no expectation of safety, and they’ve been hooked."
However, the duke and duchess also acknowledged the positive potential that these platforms provide, from sparking creativity and friendships to connecting vulnerable people with lifesaving resources.
"For LGBTQ+ young people and those suffering mental health emergencies we’ve spoken with, it can be a genuine lifeline," they wrote. "These platforms have immense potential for good, connection, and hope. But when there’s no option to opt out of the harms, the very lifeline they might depend on, can become the very thing that kills them."
Harry and Meghan have worked with grieving families and tech leaders, as well as with mental health organizations, to push for safer digital spaces. In October, the couple spoke about the effects of social media during events surrounding World Mental Health Day in NYC.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex call Australia's ban "only the start of a reckoning between society and the tech companies that built these platforms with growth as their first principle instead of safety."
They urged American tech leaders in particular to take responsibility. "The world is watching to see if they'll finally take responsibility and make the changes the world so desperately needs."
