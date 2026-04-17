These Are The Princess-Approved Sunglasses Every Royal Is Wearing

The temperatures are rising, the sun is shining, and now we can’t leave the house without a chic pair of sunglasses. From aviators to wayfarers to vintage-inspired frames, there are endless styles to choose from. One brand stands out in the royal world as the must-have sunglasses for the London season’s polo events and tennis matches. Finlay, the London-based independent British eyewear brand, has cemented itself as the royally-approved sunglass shop.

From royal-adjacent Pippa Middleton and Harriet Sperling, to Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, it seems every woman—and even the men, as Prince William has a pair—in the Royal Family’s circle is obsessed with these sunglasses. The brand has seen its fair share of Kate Effect and Meghan Effect moments, with sales and brand recognition skyrocketing every time a royal woman wears their styles.

Meghan Markle wears Finlay "Percy" sunglasses and those ripped jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales, wearing Finlay's "Henrietta", loves Finlay frames. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to royal fashion blog Meghan’s Mirror in 2017, David Lochhead, founder of Finlay, said “we knew there would be lots of interest in the sunglasses after Meghan [Markle] was photographed wearing them, but had no idea it would be such a high level and that it would be sustained.” Meghan wore the brand’s iconic Percy frames with The Ripped Jeans Heard ‘Round The World to the Invictus Games, when she and Prince Harry hard launched their relationship. “The response has been incredible,” Lochhead said.

Article continues below

Princess Kate wears the "Vivian" style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet Sperling, wearing "Henrietta," loves Finlay sunglasses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked about royals choosing his brand, Lochhead told the fashion blog “Finlay sunglasses are all about expressing your individuality and personality and we’re sure this must have resonated.” Since then, Princess Kate has worn several pairs from the brand, Zara Tindall has donned their eyewear styles, and even royal bride-to-be Harriet Sperling has been photographed in Finlay frames. The brand now stays respectfully quiet on their regal customers, proving that silence is golden: royal women continue to wear their styles to some of the biggest events of the year.

Shop Their Style