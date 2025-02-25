Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Secret Vacation Home Offers Ultimate Privacy

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently returned from a half-term holiday with their kids in Mustique, an island paradise they've adored for years. But William's cousin Princess Beatrice also has a super-private vacation destination her family has come to love—and it's even further away than the Caribbean.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi—who welcomed their second daughter, Athena, in January—share a beautiful Cotswolds farmhouse as their primary residence. But should they need a getaway, it turns out Beatrice's father-in-law (who is a bona fide Italian count, by the way) owns a beachy escape.

Mapelli Mozzi recently gave an interview to Architectural Digest Middle East, and the story revealed that he's a regular visitor to the African island of Lamu.

Per the magazine, "Mozzi wrote his business plan while staying at his Olympic skier-turned-art dealer father’s place in Lamu, Kenya." In fact, the name of Edo's company, Banda Property, "means 'house' in Swahili," according to the publication.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, pictured at Royal Ascot 2024, enjoy visiting the island of Lamu, Kenya. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice and Edo, seen in March 2024, were first pictured in Lamu while they were dating. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice has been visiting Lamu since at least 2019, when she was snapped holding hands with then-boyfriend Edo before they went public with their relationship.

The publication also noted that Beatrice was spotted "animatedly talking with his mother and, at one point, dancing on a hotel bar after the clock struck midnight" during the vacation.

While Lamu doesn't have the strict rules that Mustique does—including enforcing a no-fly zone when the Wales family is visiting—its remote location gives visitors like Beatrice and Edo a greater chance of privacy.

Per the Daily Mail, the Mapelli Mozzi home is "set on an isolated tip of the island" and "is one of just a handful in the area." The unspoiled paradise, like Mustique, offers visitors just one hotel, another reason why the family likely enjoys visiting there.