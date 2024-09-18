Princess Beatrice’s Daughter, Sienna, Celebrates Third Birthday
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's granddaughter has stayed out of the spotlight.
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi's little girl is growing up.
Their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, marked her third birthday on Sept. 18. However, little is known about the toddler, and the royal couple have only publicly shared one photo of Sienna.
Proud dad Edo—who also has an 8-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship—posted a photo of his daughter to celebrate her second birthday in 2023, but the snapshot was taken from behind as Sienna toddled through a garden while wearing an oversized sombrero.
The Banda Property founder also shared a sweet birth announcement when he welcomed his first child with Beatrice in 2021, posting an image with the baby's footprints and her name underneath.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter also took to social media to announce their happy news, writing on X, "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."
Of course, the toddler's middle name, Elizabeth, is a tribute to Princess Beatrice's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but her first name is also a tribute to the Royal Family.
"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honor the duchess, and also reflected the golden rust color of both the duchess's hair color and Beatrice's which the new baby shares," an insider told Hello! shortly after Sienna's 2021 birth.
While Princess Beatrice and her husband have kept Sienna away from the public's gaze, one of the royal's best friends gave some insights on the toddler's life to Hello! in April.
Celeb-fave nutritionist Gabriela Peacock told the magazine that "Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea," adding, "She’s really cheeky and has a very good personality."
Peacock also praised her royal friend for having "such a good heart," noting that "motherhood came very naturally" for "fantastic mum" Princess Beatrice.
"She's had Wolfie in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him," the nutrition guru added. "She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids' lives."
While we might not have seen her face just yet, it seems like little Sienna is off to an incredible start in life.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
