Princess George Can Be "Annoyed" With Princess Charlotte at Times, But She "Knows the Rules," Says 'Supernanny' Jo Frost

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis only make a few public appearances a year, but when they do, there’s one member of Prince William and Princess Kate’s family who keeps everyone in check. Princess Charlotte, 11, has been spotted correcting her brothers’ behavior on several occasions, and Supernanny star Jo Frost says the princess is a pro at reminding her siblings of the proper etiquette.

“Charlotte knows the rules. She's the one in the middle,” Frost told Hello! in a new interview. “She knows how to keep everyone in good stead.” During Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Charlotte gently nudged Prince George when he put his hand up, and she appeared to tell Prince Louis to put his arms down as she repeatedly tapped him during Trooping the Colour 2024.

The childhood behavior expert noted that Princess Charlotte’s big brother might not love her corrections at times, even if he’s ultimately “grateful” for the help.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Princess Charlotte kept her big brother in check during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis, George and Charlotte attend Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There are moments when I've watched George and he's looked over at his sister, and he's probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she's there being able to remind him of things, when he's taking it all in as well,” Frost said.

She added that when it comes to etiquette, the Wales children have been “raised with an understanding of royal procedures and protocols” as well as understanding “there's a time and a place” for certain behaviors.

Charlotte, in particular, seems to take after her mother when it comes to royal protocol, but Frost said that kids being kids at events is “relatable to any family.”

“For example, there's a wedding or a christening coming up and we know that it would be good manners and etiquette to be quiet while the choir is singing and the service is happening,” she said. “That, to me, is just responsible parenting, and we see that.”