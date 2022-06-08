Princess Charlotte Corrected Prince George's Posture on the Buckingham Palace Balcony

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Pageant
Despite being younger than Prince George, Princess Charlotte has no problem keeping her older brother in line.

While all three Cambridge children stood nicely on the Buckingham Palace balcony to mark the end of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Charlotte noticed George's slight misstep out of the corner of her eye, and rushed to correct him, as seen in a video shared by People.

George placed his hand on the balcony ledge during a rendition of the national anthem, "God Save the Queen," and his sister gave him a gentle but unmistakable tap so that he would remove it. He did, and resumed standing straight with his arms at his sides. I might be imagining things, but I see a definite subtle side glare there from George.

That wasn't the only time Charlotte took it upon herself to make sure both her brothers were behaving like proper young princes during the Jubilee long weekend.

While Prince Louis delighted crowds of royal fans with his hilarious four-year-old behavior, Charlotte wasn't quite so amused by it all.

During the Trooping the Colour carriage procession on Thursday, she tried to stop him from waving too vigorously, but he didn't listen. Then, during the Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, Louis tried to lay back with his feet up on Charlotte, but she wasn't about to let it happen. She was filmed hilariously pushing her little brother's leg off her, before calmly turning back to watch the show.

All three Cambridge kids seem to have the biggest personalities, and it's endlessly adorable to witness.

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

