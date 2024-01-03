Princess Charlotte, Perhaps Not Surprisingly, Is “Very Popular” at School—But Not for the Reason You Might Think

The internet swooned for Princess Charlotte’s kind gesture towards her cousin, Mia Tindall (daughter of Mike and Zara) on Christmas morning when, during their annual walk as a family to church at St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham, Mia spotted a royal fan handing out flowers, with some intended for Charlotte. Mia turned to Charlotte, and Charlotte “appears to sweetly let her cousin accept the flowers instead,” Hello reports.
TikTok user @wikagechlo shared the moment—which has been viewed more than 3 million times!—and a caption onscreen read “Princess Charlotte let Mia get the flowers that was for her, but she let her get it.” When Mia turns to Charlotte, Charlotte beams at her before saying what appears to be “You can get them, Mia,” which leads Mia to rush towards the bouquet, happily accepting the flowers.
Fans flooded the comments with praise for Charlotte’s “mature” gesture, with one writing “I love the close bond of this new generation of royals, they’re so well-mannered and smart.” Another added “When Charlotte let Mia get the flowers she looked so happy and as if she felt included.” A third wrote “I hated how nobody gave flowers to little Mia, but the family saw that, and made sure she was included, just made me sooo happy! They are all immensely close!” A fourth user noticed that it’s not just Charlotte who is kind and generous, adding “[Prince] George also gave Mia the bouquet that he got. These kids are amazing.”
Sorry, is there a lot of dust in here? There’s something welling up in my eyes…
And Charlotte apparently shows kindness not just to her family members, but at school, as well. Charlotte attends Lambrook alongside older brother George and younger brother Prince Louis, where all three are (not shockingly) popular, Hello reports, and that “Louis, who has kept the world entertained with his cheeky antics at big events, continues to keep the grownups on their toes,” the outlet reports.
“They’re lovely kids,” a source told the publication. “Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She’s kind to the kids in younger years and she’s very popular. George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy. If William and Kate ever can’t make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis. He’s a typical little energetic five-year-old.”
We often talk about “Charlotte in charge” around here—and it seems that Charlotte, in addition to being confident, is kind. Not much matters more than that.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
