Princess Charlotte Takes After Princess Diana in This Lovely Way

Princess Charlotte seems like a very talented eight-year-old, and royal fans love when one of her parents opens up about the young royal's favorite activities.

During one of her engagements this week, Princess Kate reminded us how much Charlotte loves dancing, when she met a little girl named Emily May Catto, aged 7.

Kate was visiting a print-works factory named Standfast & Barracks in Lancaster, Northern England, and met Emily as she was leaving, per the Daily Mail.

Per Hello!, Kate asked Emily what her favorite hobby was, and she responded, "dancing."

At that point, Kate told Emily, "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap. Keep up the dancing."

Charlotte's late grandmother Princess Diana shared her love of ballet and dancing more generally during her lifetime. The former Princess of Wales even shocked audiences when she performed a surprise dance number to Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" at the Royal Opera House in 1985.

Diana also famously danced with other stars on visits to the White House, including John Travolta and Neil Diamond.

As for Charlotte, we've previously heard more tidbits about her love for dancing over the years.

For example, she reportedly celebrated her eighth birthday by watching a performance of Cinderella at the Royal Opera House—yup, the same one where her grandma performed all those years ago.

We also know that Charlotte has been taking ballet lessons for years, and that she and her brothers have a daily dance party with their dad Prince William before school—to a playlist including "Waka Waka" by Shakira.

Also, this talented kid can apparently floss? So fun.