Royal Expert Says Princess Charlotte "Will Have a Role Above Louis" in the Monarchy—And Hints at "Character" Prince Louis's Future

Prince George's future is very clear as heir to the throne, but for his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, their paths aren't quite as certain. In a new episode of the Telegraph's "The Daily T" podcast, royal author and journalist Robert Jobson pondered what the youngest members of the Wales family will do when they're older—and for Prince Louis, that might not include a royal role.

Speaking to Telegraph editor Camilla Tominey, Jobson said, "I think Charlotte will probably be a working royal, I don’t know if Louis will." He added the 7-year-old prince will likely "end up in the military," similarly to Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

When Prince George was born in 2013, a new law was passed ending male primogeniture, meaning girls will hold their place in the line of succession, even if a brother is born after them. This has put 10-year-old Princess Charlotte ahead of little brother Prince Louis, making her the "spare" to George.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen at Trooping the Colour 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are pictured at the Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of her place in the family, Jobson explained that with the “end of male primogeniture, Charlotte, her role is there. It’s very clear. She will have a role above Louis."

"There really isn't very much need to have more than an heir and a spare," the Windsor Legacy author noted. When Tominey asked, "What about poor Louis? He seems like a right character," Jobson said journalists will surely "have fun" covering him as he gets older.

"But I think that he'd probably want a life rather than just be a character," the royal expert added. Jobson compared Prince Louis's future to that of Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, calling the duo "great living examples" of how family members can hold jobs, "be very successful" and have fulfilling lives without being working royals.

On that note, Jobson said he thinks it's unnecessary for anyone outside of the Wales family to hold royal titles and that when it comes to the line of succession, titles should be "cut down to Louis." He continued, "I think if you've rejected the system and made it very clear you are effectively an American citizen, there is no need for Prince Harry to be Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex."