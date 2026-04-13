Prince George's Relationship With King Charles Will Change as He Prepares for the Throne, Says Royal Biographer

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t often make public appearances, but they joined the Royal Family for the first time since Christmas on Easter Sunday. Prince George is going to turn 13 this July, and he looked nearly as tall as his mom, Princess Kate, as he walked to St George’s Chapel in Windsor. As George continues to (quite literally) grow into his royal role, royal biographer Robert Jobson commented that some big changes are in store for the future King.

“What we saw on Easter Sunday was the Windsor dynasty 2.0,” Jobson told Hello! “It showed the family as it is now, and they were all rallying to support The King.” This future includes future Kings Prince William and Prince George, as well as the younger Wales children, whose royal futures are less defined.

“Louis, who has entertained us in the past by fooling around and pulling faces at formal events, was the golden boy and on his best behavior,” Jobson said, adding, “George was noticeably taller and Charlotte is a little lady.”

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King Charles is pictured with Prince William and a young Prince George in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George stepped in for his father at the 2025 Festival of Remembrance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it’s unknown if Charlotte and Louis will become full-time working royals, George’s path as King has been set since birth. Now that he’s set to become a teenager, he’ll follow in the same path as his father, the Prince of Wales, in his Kingship training.

"George will be spending more time with his grandfather over the next few years, as William did with the late Queen,” Jobson noted. "He used to meet his grandmother for tea regularly at Windsor Castle when he was a pupil at Eton down the road. Now, it's Charles who has experience of being King.”

It’s been widely reported that Prince George will also follow in his father’s Eton footsteps this fall, but it’s just as likely that the future King could attend his mother’s alma mater, Marlborough College. Either way, the Prince and Princess of Wales are ensuring that their son is well prepared as he faces the throne.