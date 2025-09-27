Royal Author Says Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte "Can Share the Burden" of Being "Spares" to Prince George

When Prince William becomes king, Prince George will become the heir apparent. Despite also being the Prince of Wales's children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will arguably never feel the pressure their older brother faces. As such, they're sometimes referred to as "spares"—a term Prince Harry has written about at length. Now, a royal expert is discussing how Prince George's future role might impact his siblings.

Speaking to Harper's BAZAAR, royal biographer Christopher Andersen said of the situation, "They pretty much lavish equal attention on all three, while at the same time nurturing their distinct and different personalities."

Andersen continued, "[T]he good thing is that Charlotte and Louis can share the burden [as spares], if one wishes to call it that." Essentially, Charlotte and Louis have one another to lean on should any difficulties arise in the future.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson also spoke to the outlet about how Princess Kate and Prince William are raising their three children. Alluding to the Princess of Wales's own childhood, Jobson said, "[The Middleton children] were loved equally." He continued, "So she's studied it as well as coming from a family where there isn't [the heir and spare] dynamic."

Jobson suggested that much of the jealousy between royal siblings arises due to the heir apparent inheriting a lucrative duchy, which provides them with a handsome annual income.

"And the No. 2 son and No. 2 daughter don't get anywhere near that money," Jobson told the outlet. "A lot of this comes down to money and jealousy and who's higher up the totem pole. Someone's going to have to be the chief, and that's the way it works. And heavy is the head that wears the crown."

However, it appears as though Kate and William are doing everything in their power to ensure George, Charlotte, and Louis feel equally loved.