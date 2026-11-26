On November 26, The Diana Award, a charity set up in honor of the late Princess of Wales, announced "with heavy hearts" that it had "been placed into administration." According to an official statement, the organization revealed that the decision was enforced "after independent advice made clear that the charity can no longer continue to meet its obligations."
The statement continued, "This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We thank everyone who has supported this charity over the years and, above all, the young people whose achievements have always been at the heart of it. Their achievements matter, and nothing about today's decision changes that."
Throughout its 27-year history, the Diana Award has supported and celebrated as many as 50,000 young people, with a focus on their "outstanding contributions to social action and humanitarian efforts," the BBC reported.
In a statement, Prince William said of the news (via X), "The Diana Award has recognized and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better. I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years."
Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent and expert, shared on X, "This is terribly sad news. The Diana Award, the charity set up in memory of the late Princess of Wales and her belief that young people can change the world, has gone into administration."
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Palmer further shared, "It's one of the few things that still unites her sons."