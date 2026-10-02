A Major Event Honoring Princess Diana “Is Being Seriously Considered,” and It “Might Heal the Rift” Between Harry and William, Per Royal Source

Next August will mark 30 years since Princess Diana died, and although it’s been reported that Prince Harry is planning a documentary to mark the milestone, a new report in the Daily Mailclaims that a service of thanksgiving is being planned to honor the late royal's life.
Per columnist Ephraim Hardcastle, King Charles has “raised no objection” to the religious service, which would follow in the footsteps of the 10th anniversary event that was held at the Wellington Barracks Guards’ Chapel in London.
Prince William and Prince Harryremain estranged, but Hardcastle noted, “While the boys seem to have rejected any chance of working together, the religious event might help heal the rift.” Now the Daily Mail’s diary editor, Richard Eden, has spoken to another source who confirmed “a service including both brothers is being seriously considered.”
Prince William is said to have rejected participating in any kind of documentary for the anniversary, but the service would give him the chance to publicly remember his mother in an "inspirational way," Eden reported.
“William could celebrate his mother’s life by giving a reading," the insider told Eden. "That would be far more dignified than appearing in a television programme that would inevitably be portrayed as a rival to whatever Harry might make. And it would also serve to bring the brothers together.”
A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales denied to comment on how William will mark the anniversary next year.
The news comes after Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, released his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, last month. Earl Spencer recently told Marie Claire how Diana gave the monarchy “an injection of relevance and glamour.”
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“For many people before Diana came along, the Royal Family was a totally acceptable, benign relic from the past, and relics from the past can soon lose all relevance,” he noted.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.