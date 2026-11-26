The Princess of Wales has worn the very same waxed jacket on numerous occasions and is clearly a fan of the barn jacket trend. Although Kate's exact coat isn't available to shop anymore, similar styles have been proving popular throughout 2026.
Alex Mill
Chiltern Street Jacket
Madewell
The Billie Short Jacket
Marine Layer
Riley Barn Jacket
She paired her practical and stylish waxed jacket with a royal-beloved gilet, a black sweater, brown pants, and flat boots.
Per a press release from Kensington Palace, "The princess's visit will celebrate the healing power of creativity and how engagement with craft, culture, and the arts can nourish the soul, foster connection, and support well-being."
The press release continued, "Based across three sites in the Scottish Borders, the Hugo Burge Foundation gives artists, makers, and communities the space, funding, time, and trust to be creative, and it is built to do so for the next 200 years."
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Burge, an artistic patron and entrepreneur who died in 2023, set up the foundation to support artists and makers throughout Berwickshire and to provide greater community access to artistic endeavors.
As a supporter of both the arts and the value of nature, Princess Kate's solo visit to Berwickshire appeared to be the perfect outing for the royal.