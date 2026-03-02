King Charles, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth's "Earliest Piece of Clothing" Will Go on Display for First Time This Spring

The largest exhibition of Queen Elizabeth's clothing ever staged is set to open at Buckingham Palace in April, and on Monday, March 2, the Royal Collection Trust announced that one sentimental item that's never been on public display will be included. The delicate lace christening gown worn by 62 royal babies will join approximately 200 items from the late Queen's fashion archive in "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style."

The exhibit, which opens April 10 at The King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace, will explore Queen Elizabeth's life through her fashion and coincides with what would have been her 100th birthday. Her incredible lace robe was first worn by Queen Victoria's eldest child, Princess Victoria, for her 1841 christening and went on to be worn by everyone from Queen Elizabeth and her children to Prince William and Prince Harry.

After deeming the robe "too delicate" to be used again, the late Queen had an exact copy made in 2004, per the Royal Collection Trust. Modern royal babies including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Archie have worn the new version of the gown.

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) is pictured with her parents, grandparents and godparents at her 1926 christening. (Image credit: © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2026 | Royal Collection Trust.)

Queen Elizabeth's christening gown will be included in the new exhibition "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style." (Image credit: © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2026 | Royal Collection Trust.)

Queen Victoria holds Prince Edward, who would go on to become King Edward VIII—and later, the Duke of Windsor—at his christening in 1894. (Image credit: © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2026 | Royal Collection Trust.)

"The christening robe was the most significant garment worn by Princess Elizabeth in her infancy and is an exceptional example of British craftsmanship—something Queen Elizabeth went on to champion throughout her life," exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut said in a statement.

"As the earliest piece of clothing worn by The Queen, and by so many royal babies before and after her, it holds a special place in her wardrobe," she continued.

The christening robe, made by Queen Victoria's Scottish dressmaker, Janet Sutherland, was crafted from the same materials as Victoria's wedding dress: fine Honiton lace made in Devon, England and cream Spitalfields silk from East London. The exhibit will also include a handwritten note by Queen Elizabeth documenting all of the babies who wore the gown through the 1970s.

In addition, the late Queen's coronation gown and wedding dress will also be included in the blockbuster fashion exhibition.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style" will be held at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, from April 10 through October 18.