On July 11, 2026, Princess Kate attended the Wimbledon women's singles final, where she presented the winner's trophy to Czechia's Linda Noskova. The Princess of Wales wore a striking strawberry red dress by Roland Mouret to watch the tense Saturday match. On Sunday, July 12, Kate returned to the tennis competition in a floaty green dress, accompanied by several Royal Family members.

Having made quite the impact in her bright red peplum dress at the women's final, Princess Kate opted for an olive green dress with a partial cape from Emilia Wickstead for the Wimbledon men's singles final.

The Princess of Wales was accompanied to the important match by husband, Prince William, and two of their children—Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Unfortunately, Prince Louis didn't attend alongside his siblings.

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Princess Charlotte and Prince George join mom Princess Kate at Wimbledon on July 12. (Image credit: Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate accessorized her new dress with her DeMellier The Nano Montreal Bag in Deep Toffee Smooth and a pair of Ralph Lauren Collection Celia 100 Pumps in Gold, via @katemiddletonstyled.

Although Princess Kate's exact bag is no longer available, DeMellier offers a number of similarly chic designs. The royal's Ralph Lauren Collection heels remain available to shop in alternate shades.

For jewelry, the royal opted for Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra Earrings and a Maya Torque Bangle in Aquamarine from Halcyon Days.

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon on July 12, 2026 wearing an olive green dress. (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Tennis champ Andy Murray opened up about Princess Kate's love of the sport after attending a match alongside the royal.

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"Yes, it was a fun afternoon," he told Hello! magazine. "She is definitely a tennis fan and she plays a bit herself, I think."

He continued, "I think she also plays padel. We watched the Katie Swan and Madison Keys match, so it was good to be watching a British player together."

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon on July 12, 2026 wearing an olive green dress. (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Clearly, Princess Kate and her immediate family all take Wimbledon very seriously, which is always fun to witness.

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