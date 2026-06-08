Former Royal Butler Says Why Princess Kate Always "Looks the Part" While Keeping it Understated at Royal Weddings

Princess Kate might love a good trouser suit, but she went for vintage-inspired glamour at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding on June 6. The Princess of Wales embraced one of her favorite shades, beige, while attending the ceremony alongside Prince William and other members of the Royal Family—a choice that former royal butler Grant Harrold calls a strategic decision.

The princess wore a belted Roland Mouret dress with a full, pleated skirt and a fringe-trimmed collar. It fits into the vintage aesthetic the Princess of Wales has been wearing lately, including the heart-print Rodarte dress she wore at a cancer charity reception last week. But importantly, the color—described as a “dark cream” by the designer—allowed Kate to blend in with the rest of the guests as much as possibly could.

Speaking on behalf of CasinoHawks , Harrold says, “Kate is aware that the world is looking at her, even when traditionally they should be looking at the bride—and she does what she can to make sure she doesn’t steal the show.”

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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at All Saints' Church on June 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess wears a hat by Jane Taylor and dress by Roland Mouret. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet Sperling wears Emilia Wickstead on her wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“She puts a lot of thought into her outfits to make sure she looks the part without overshadowing the bride,” Harrold, who worked for King Charles between 2004 and 2011, adds. Kate took the same approach at her sister Pippa's 2017 wedding and the Jordanian royal wedding in 2023, wearing muted, blush-hued dresses to both events.

For Peter and Harriet's big day, the Princess of Wales accessorized with a classic Jane Taylor boater hat accented with a darker tan ribbon, adding beige pumps and a raffia clutch by Forever New. Kate leaned into the “something old, something new” tradition, debuting a diamond pendant necklace and the same Kiki McDonough drop earrings he wore to Pippa's wedding.

“She also wore a bracelet that used to belong to Princess Diana, which was very kind to see,” Harold adds.

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