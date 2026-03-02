A title change isn't the only new concept that the 2026 Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, introduced us to on Sunday night. For the first time ever, last night's attendees were given a red carpet dress code to abide by à la the Met Gala, which was "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the ’20s and ’30s." The assignment was obviously optional, but those who understood it delivered big time.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the Actor Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, and while the ceremony itself was full of pleasant surprises, the red carpet was bursting with retro hair and makeup from stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph (who wore old-fashioned finger waves) to Chase Infiniti (who wore a bedazzled, flapper-style headpiece). Even the folks who deviated from the theme (looking at you, Parker Posey) stood out with jaw-dropping looks that I'll for sure be thinking about all week.

In case you weren't tuned in to the show as it aired live on Netflix this weekend, no need to fret. Read ahead to catch up on all the biggest and boldest red carpet beauty looks from the 2026 Actor Awards.

Parker Posey

Parker Posey wears pastel pink eye makeup to the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker Posey's playful eye makeup might actually be my favorite look of the night. The White Lotus actor complemented her pink, feathered Gucci gown with a pastel pink eyeshadow that was swept across her eyelids and extended to her cheeks. "[She wore] a beautiful, floor-length, flowing pink gown with long sleeves that perfectly captures the epitome of feminine elegance," said makeup artist Jo Baker, who used a pastel eyeshadow palette from Bakeup Beauty to get the look. "To highlight that vibrant spring color, we chose a fresh, dewy complexion paired with spiky, statement lashes."

Baker also used the Tweezerman Classic Lash Curler to give Posey's lashes a dramatic curl.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph wears finger waves and a kiss curl to the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No one does retro hair better than Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph. She appeared at the awards with her dark hair styled in super sleek finger waves with a kiss curl.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega appears at the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega showed up wearing her signature '90s supermodel lip featuring dark lip liner and a wash of cherry red lip stain, but she majorly switched things up by ditching her usually bleached brows. She also wore a side part with her dark hair romantically swept to the side and styled in very soft curls.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor hits the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor was born to wear a pixie cut, and after spending the better part of awards season with her cropped cut styled in fluffy curls, she showed up at the Actor Awards with straight hair and a micro bang. And, as always, the One Battle After Another star also popped out with her signature bold cat eye with dark eyeliner on her upper and lower lash lines.

She also wore a bold manicure featuring gold chrome French tips (courtesy of manicurist Sarah Chue) to match the details in her stunning Thom Browne gown.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore wears a chignon to the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore put her chin-length Gucci bob on a very brief hold this weekend and showed up to the awards wearing a super-sleek, sculptural bun. My guess is that plenty of extensions were used to complete the hairstyle, since the actress showed up to Milan Fashion Week with the cropped hydro-bob just a few days ago.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to her Abbott Elementary co-star, Sheryl Lee Ralph's, short and sleek hairstyle, Quinta Brunson also showed up with her light brown hair styled wearing a hydro pixie and a kiss curl. As for makeup, the actor kept things tame with warm eye makeup and a classic red lip.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron attends the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dove Cameron is reminding me how much I love a statement lip. The 56 Days star attended the awards wearing a deep burgundy lip color along with a moody black manicure. Her dark hair was tucked behind her ear on one side and featured soft waves with a middle part.

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku wears a stunning textured updo at the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sinners is currently winning big this awards season, but star Wunmi Mosaku's stunning textured updo deserves an award of its own.

Odessa A'Zion

Odessa A'Zion attends the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marty Supreme's Odessa A'Zion proved once again that messy updos are indeed red carpet worthy. She usually has her dark natural curls on full display, but last night, she decided to pull them up into a lived-in bun.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams wears a flipped bob to the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob isn't going anywhere just yet. Before taking home the award for Best Female Actor in a Miniseries for Dying for Sex, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet with her blonde bob carefully tucked behind her ears and styled with a light bump at the ends.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney wears a curled bob to the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Allison Janney also gave her bob the retro treatment with a side part and a light curl at the ends. The Oscar winner also showed off some dazzling champagne blonde highlights.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti stuns at the 2026 Actor Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One Battle After Another star, Chase Infiniti, wore a beaded, flapper-style headpiece to match her beige Louis Vuitton gown. Her naturally curly hair was blown out underneath while she allowed a few pin curls to peek out on either side.