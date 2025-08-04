The Most Beloved Reality TV Couples Ever

While reality TV is notorious for its drama, there's also a sweetness in watching new couples form bonds. Sometimes these are on traditional dating shows like The Bachelor or Love Island; other times, contestants on non-dating shows fall for each other in front of the cameras. Other couples meet off-camera, but at least some of their relationship plays out in front of millions. Ahead, the most beloved reality TV couples.

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, 'The Bachelor'/'Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?')

Sometimes couples are relatable in their real-life struggles. When Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell ended up together on The Bachelor, fans appreciated how much they seemed like a normal couple who just happened to be struggling with massive fame. By the time they filmed Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, Higgins called them "work associates" rather than partners.

Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb, 'Love Island'

If you watched Love Island USA season 6, you may remember Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb. They were an extremely charismatic couple who got together early, and the two continued to date after the show wrapped (with Harichi referring to Kateb as his "wife").

Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo, 'American Idol'

While Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo did not technically meet on American Idol—they met on the Broadway revival of Hair, if you're curious—the two did get engaged on the show's season 11 finale. They have since collaborated together in addition to getting married.

Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge, 'The Beekman Boys'/'The Amazing Race'

The cofounders of lifestyle brand Beekman 1802 met online in 2000. Fans were first made aware of them in 2010 show The Fabulous Beekman Boys, in which the non-farming duo attempted to run a farm. The two also won hearts on The Amazing Race.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

The Real Housewives franchise doesn't often give rise to couples that fans feel completely excited about, but Kandi Burruss (cast) and Todd Tucker (crew) were an exception. They met during a 2011 show trip to South Africa; they subsequently wed and had children together.

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, 'Bachelor in Paradise'

There have been a few beloved couples from the Bachelor in Paradise series (which offers a more relaxed and less high-stakes vibe). Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper were one such success story from season 2; they got engaged on the show, had a televised wedding in 2016, and have three kids.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, 'Love Is Blind'

Sometimes referred to as “The Browns," Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown were married on season 4 of Love Is Blind. A recruiter and a Nike immersive design director, the two met in the show's signature pods and were instantly fan faves due to their sweet banter and maturity during the wild process.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip, 'Selling Sunset'

Chrishell Stause went through a lot of relationship turmoil on Selling Sunset. So when she introduced her new partner, G Flip (who uses they/them pronouns), fans fell head over heels for their joy. The couple celebrated their love with multiple wedding ceremonies.

Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe, 'Love Island USA'

Love Island USA season 7 was a particularly popular iteration of the show. Part of the fan enthusiasm was for the couple who came in second: Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe. Their chemistry and sweetness was absolutely off the charts from the very beginning.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon really had an epic ride on the way to marriage and children. They hit it off on Bachelor in Paradise but ended up friends. They met up again in season 3. Then, it finally happened (to fans' delight): they started dating in May 2018.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, 'Love Is Blind'

You know how there are some couples who become the favorites of an entire season? Well, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux were basically the stars of Love Is Blind season 3. There was no question whether they'd make it to the altar; the couple married and had their first child in 2024.

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, 'The Bachelorette'

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum met on The Bachelorette, and fans were rooting for the easy-going couple to go the distance. They wed in 2012 and had kids, but then announced their divorce in 2020 (but continued to speakly highly of each other—continuing fans' love for them).

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones, 'Big Brother'

Daniele Donato, who was returning for her second season, met and fell in love with Dominic Briones at Big Brother season 13. They became adorable best friends and made a showmance that lasted: they got married and their daughters were born in 2018 and 2021.

Sean and Catherine Lowe, 'The Bachelor'

Sean and Catherine Lowe met on season 17 of The Bachelor, and it was immediately apparent that they were good for each other. Both seemed to want the same things (and specifically a long-term relationship); fans tuned in to watch their televised wedding ceremony in January 2014.

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, 'Big Brother'

If you're unfamiliar with the term "showmance," it's the union between two people while competing on a dating or other reality show. But sometimes showmance can turn into romance, as was the case for the real-life connection between Big Brother's Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas.

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, 'Love Island USA'

The Love Island USA season 6 winners didn't break up when the cameras stopped rolling. Kordell Beckham and Serena Page had some intense highs and lows on the show, but the charismatic, compelling duo were extremely watchable. And they kept things going after they won!

Molly and Jason Mesnick, 'The Bachelor'

Jason Mesnick was on Bachelor fans' naughty list for a while, mostly because he was the first contestant to change his mind about his winning bachelorette and start dating his runner-up Molly. But over time, with the couple getting married in 2010 and celebrating their 15th anniversary in 2025, fans came around to the sweetness of their love.

Chip Arndt and Reichen Lehmkuhl, 'The Amazing Race'

The official winners of The Amazing Race season 4 (and the first gay team to win), it was still relatively unusual at the time to see an LGBTQ+ couple on a reality TV show. CBS even added the word "Married" to their chyron even though same-sex marriage wasn't legal yet.

Amber Brkich and Rob Mariano, 'Survivor: All Stars'

Amber Brkich and Rob Mariano met in 2003 while competing on Survivor: All Stars. It was an alliance, then it was a full-on showmance, then it ended with a proposal in the finale. Fans were delighted (since the show isn't primarily focused on romance); the couple married in 2005.

Ice-T and Coco Austin, 'Ice Loves Coco'

Ice-T and Coco Austin met on the set of a music video in 2001 and were inseparable since then. Fans didn't know about their union until the show Ice Loves Coco, but they were tickled by the couple's opposite personalities and shared sense of humor that made for three very watchable seasons.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, 'The Hills'

To be honest, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt weren't always fan faves, especially not on The Hills. But over time (and lots of reality tv appearances), "Speidi" have proven themselves to be quite the pairing. If fans love anything, it's the spectacle they deliver.

Keith Tollefson and Whitney Duncan, 'Survivor'

Keith Tollefson and Whitney Duncan met on the set of Survivor: South Pacific in 2011. It was pretty obvious that there was chemistry between them and, indeed, they became a couple. Then, in 2013, they were called to compete together on The Amazing Race—then, after that, they got married.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, 'The Bachelor'

While The Bachelor doesn't always have the best track record, fans loved watching Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, a tennis teaching pro and a junior project manager, fall for each other. And then he went on to win season 33 of Dancing With the Stars!

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, 'Big Brother'

Sometimes going by the portmanteau "Jody," the showmance between Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson on Big Brother 19 transformed into real love. Fans then watched them compete—and win!—on The Amazing Race, so this union was forged in some intense circumstances.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, 'Big Brother'

Another Big Brother showmance that lasted beyond the show, Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd met during season 11 in 2009. They met, became friends, became something more than friends, got engaged in season 16 of the show, and then married and had kids once they were out.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, 'Married at First Sight'

Jamie Otis was actually a Bachelor contestant, but then participated on the very first season of Married at First Sight in 2014. She met and immediately married Doug Hehner, and (even though they weren't initially passionate about each other), they eventually made a lasting couple.

Jionni LaValle and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, 'Jersey Shore'

In 2010, Snooki met Jionni LaValle at the Jersey Shore-famous nightclub Karma while she was filming the show. She wasn't totally into him, at first, but lo and behond: they got together and filmed a bunch of episodes together before ultimately marrying and having children.

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, 'Love Is Blind'

On the first-ever season of Love Is Blind, a content creator and a scientist met and fell in love. Frankly, fans didn't think any of those first couples would last past the show (in part because of the wild premise), but Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed proved them wrong in a wonderful way.

Bayleigh Dayton and Chris Williams, 'Big Brother'

Bayleigh and Swaggy C, as they were sometimes known on Big Brother season 20, were ones to watch on the show. The showmance blossomed into actual romance, ending with a sweet on-screen proposal; the two later married, had kids together, and moved to Dubai.

Ethan Diamond and Amber Lee, 'Are You the One?'

On the first season of Are You the One? the couples were particularly compelling since they were working with a totally new show structure. Ethan and Amber Diamond had an immediate connection and ended up being a winning couple, but they later noted it wasn't until after the show that they truly fell in love.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, 'Love Island'

Some reality couples win hearts because of their relatability. If you're not as familiar with the British version of the show, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen connected on Love Island in 2016 and shared their very real, sometimes messy lives. They've also appeared on shows including Olivia & Alex: Happily Ever After and Olivia And Alex Said Yes.

Trista and Ryan Sutter, 'The Bachelor'

The couple that made reality TV fans believe in love! The first successful coupling in The Bachelorette, fans could tell immediately that Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter were genuine—and genuinely very into each other. The couple celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary in 2023.