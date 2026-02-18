Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship Had “Soured Beyond Repair” Until Queen Elizabeth Intervened

Although they’re now preparing to become the future King and Queen, there was a time when Prince William and Princess Kate went their separate ways. It's well known that the couple—who met at the University of St. Andrews in 2001—briefly split in 2007, but a new royal biography reveals they might not have reunited if it hadn’t been for Queen Elizabeth stepping in.

William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story—written by the Mirror's royal editor, Russell Myers—releases on March 10. On February 18, the author told People that the late Queen was a "catalyst for William changing course" on Kate after she met with him privately on the matter.

According to Myers, Queen Elizabeth saw that Middleton "had all the qualities of a future Queen" and told her grandson "if he had faith in the relationship and his love for her, then that would be enough to carry them through."

Kate is seen being hounded by paparazzi on her 25th birthday in 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an excerpt from the book shared in People, the author wrote that Middleton was "shaken and deeply distressed" after she was swarmed by paparazzi outside her London flat on her 25th birthday. A source close to the Wales family said that Kate called William in tears, declaring, "I can't do this anymore."

Two months later, in March 2007, "William and Catherine, who had barely seen each other since Christmas, appeared frosty with each other at the Cheltenham horse racing festival," Myers wrote.

"Sources claimed the relationship had “'soured beyond repair,'" and it caused Kate to give William an "ultimatum."

The couple is pictured at the Cheltenham races in March 2007, shortly before their breakup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A friend told Myers: "Catherine was distressed. She was miserable, but she certainly wasn’t desperate. She felt as though she had nothing to lose and for the first time she probably relayed her true feelings to William. She wasn’t demanding an engagement, but she wanted a commitment, and if he couldn’t deliver that, well, then she left him in no doubt that it was best they go their separate ways."

However, William claimed "they were on 'different pages,'" per the author, "and said he could not offer her a guarantee of marriage." The couple, who had been dating for six years at that point, agreed to give each other space.

In the days to follow, Queen Elizabeth invited her grandson to lunch as she sensed he "was struggling," Myers wrote.

The future Prince and Princess of Wales are pictured at their November 2010 engagement announcement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"William was more than just crestfallen and worried about whether he was throwing away the one constant in his life," the author penned. "He was, according to one well-placed source, 'completely broken.'"

During their meeting, Queen Elizabeth "advised her grandson that the only certain path is the one supported by faith," per the source, and whatever she said, it seemed to work. William called Kate and asked if she wanted to attend a party that they'd been planning on attending for months, and although their "initial exchanges were tentative, if a little frosty," the couple was back on track after their party reunion.

"They’ve been through a profound experience together and are very aware that things could have been very different," Myers said of the Prince and Princess of Wales—and it seems they have Queen Elizabeth, in part, to thank.