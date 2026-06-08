How Princess Diana Reacted to Receiving a "Chorus of Wolf Whistles" From Construction Workers, Per Royal Author

Princess Diana was placed firmly in the global spotlight when she married King Charles. Even following their separation, the Princess of Wales continued to have celebrity status, and was rightly adored by people around the world. As a result, she encountered "a chorus of wolf whistles" on occasion, says one royal author.

In his book A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell recalled driving with Princess Diana and surprising people they passed on the street.

"The best times when I was driving with the princess came on sweltering summer days when we stopped at traffic lights with the Mercedes roof down," Burrell wrote. "She loved the shock on motorists's faces when they glanced to one side and recognized her; glum faces were suddenly brightened with delight."

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However, Princess Diana was reportedly surprised by some of the attention she received from strangers.

Princess Diana was reportedly surprised by some of the attention she received from strangers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Once, the traffic lights turned red and we pulled up alongside a building being renovated in the Mayfair district [of London]," the former butler revealed.

Burrell continued, "One of the builders on the lowest level of scaffolding noticed the princess. Within seconds, word had leaped up to every level and it seemed as if the entire site's staff had [put down their tools] and burst into a chorus of wolf whistles and colorful support."

"She loved the shock on motorists's faces when they glanced to one side and recognized her." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Burrell, "The princess was embarrassed and pretended not to hear, but when we drove off, she lifted a hand into the air, waved, and giggled all the way home."

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"She lifted a hand into the air, waved, and giggled all the way home." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite allegedly being surprised by some of the attention she received, Princess Diana reportedly knew how to have fun in even the most unexpected moments.