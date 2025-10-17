Princess Diana's Sloane Ranger Style Has Never Been Easier to Recreate With These Cozy Knits

Love it or hate it, Princess Diana’s style is back in major force for fall/winter—and on the spring/summer 2026 runways. Take a look at London Fashion Week last month where quirky sweaters, cardigans tied around shoulders and preppy staples like loafers strutted down the runways. And in Paris, bows and oversized blazers reigned. The ‘80s are back, baby, and no one is happier than Diana fashion fans.

During a recent trip to Nordstrom I noticed so many 1980s-inspired sweaters, in particular—pieces that reminded me of the ones my mom wore when I was growing up. Of course, Diana was the ultimate fashion inspiration for young women at the time, but her influence continues to be seen today. Case in point, Princess Diana's famous black sheep sweater, reissued by Rowing Blazers in 2020. While the original style is now sold out, similar versions of the playful print have popped up everywhere after the OG reboot.

Before her engagement to Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer was living with friends in London and part of the group known as Sloane Rangers, named for London's Sloane Square. Think the upper-class British version of the '80s American preppy aesthetic. Ruffled blouses under cashmere sweaters, pearls and long floral or plaid skirts were staples in her wardrobe. Eloise Moran puts it best in The Lady Di Lookbook, writing, “I’d describe Diana’s preengagement style as ‘vicar’s daughter meets Prada’ (old Prada, obviously).”

Lady Diana Spencer is seen in December 1980. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana's sheep sweater has remained forever popular. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana's knitwear wasn't just conservative and cute—it made a statement. Items like her "I'm a Luxury" sweater and black sheep jumper gave glimpses into her personality without her ever having to speak a word.

As for my own shopping trip, I couldn't resist a brown prairie-collar sweater, in addition to an adorable quilted denim jacket that ties up with bows. Early ‘80s Diana is certainly my vibe—I spent an entire week dressing like Di for an article earlier this year. But if you’re not a piecrust collar kind of gal, not to fear. Diana’s Sloange Ranger style doesn’t have to be overly frilly or complicated.

Read on for some of my favorite Sloaney pieces, no aristocratic title required.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors