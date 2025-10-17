Princess Diana's Sloane Ranger Style Has Never Been Easier to Recreate With These Cozy Knits
Pearls and silk scarves at the ready.
Love it or hate it, Princess Diana’s style is back in major force for fall/winter—and on the spring/summer 2026 runways. Take a look at London Fashion Week last month where quirky sweaters, cardigans tied around shoulders and preppy staples like loafers strutted down the runways. And in Paris, bows and oversized blazers reigned. The ‘80s are back, baby, and no one is happier than Diana fashion fans.
During a recent trip to Nordstrom I noticed so many 1980s-inspired sweaters, in particular—pieces that reminded me of the ones my mom wore when I was growing up. Of course, Diana was the ultimate fashion inspiration for young women at the time, but her influence continues to be seen today. Case in point, Princess Diana's famous black sheep sweater, reissued by Rowing Blazers in 2020. While the original style is now sold out, similar versions of the playful print have popped up everywhere after the OG reboot.
Before her engagement to Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer was living with friends in London and part of the group known as Sloane Rangers, named for London's Sloane Square. Think the upper-class British version of the '80s American preppy aesthetic. Ruffled blouses under cashmere sweaters, pearls and long floral or plaid skirts were staples in her wardrobe. Eloise Moran puts it best in The Lady Di Lookbook, writing, “I’d describe Diana’s preengagement style as ‘vicar’s daughter meets Prada’ (old Prada, obviously).”
Diana's knitwear wasn't just conservative and cute—it made a statement. Items like her "I'm a Luxury" sweater and black sheep jumper gave glimpses into her personality without her ever having to speak a word.
As for my own shopping trip, I couldn't resist a brown prairie-collar sweater, in addition to an adorable quilted denim jacket that ties up with bows. Early ‘80s Diana is certainly my vibe—I spent an entire week dressing like Di for an article earlier this year. But if you’re not a piecrust collar kind of gal, not to fear. Diana’s Sloange Ranger style doesn’t have to be overly frilly or complicated.
Read on for some of my favorite Sloaney pieces, no aristocratic title required.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.