London Fashion Week Beauty Street Style Is Too Cool for Words
The glam is made to be noticed and I'm sat.
Of the four major fashion weeks on the seasonal show calendar, London has to be my favorite for beauty street style. The attendees just ooze the type of enviable cool factor that you can only acquire through a deep-seated knowledge of style, glamour, and the IDGAF attitude that is so central to London Fashion Week. Now that the shows are officially underway across the pond, I am eagerly refreshing my feeds to spot the best of the best hairstyles, makeup, and manicures from our British friends and international editors and tastemakers descending upon the city.
At first glance, the ponytail revival is alive and well, with endless variations and added accessories that prove the once forgotten style is experiencing a true renaissance. Just throw on a gigantic flower pin or pony cuff and see for yourself. Add a little spice with some hot pink hair dye (if you're noncommittal with your color, go for a temporary tint) and cosplay as a member of a British punk band.
Need a little something extra to take your beauty look to the next level? Well, when in London, makeup sure your eyeliner pencil is sharpened and go to town. There is no such thing as too much liner, whether winged, in the waterline, or as a graphic eye design.
Keep scrolling for the best London Fashion Week Spring/Summer '26 beauty street style looks, and check back in for updates as the shows premiere over the next few days.
It doesn't get any cooler, or more British, than a buzz cut. But making it platinum blonde? This is the epitome of elite beauty street style.
London Fashion Week is all about bold hair colors and this cherry cola red shade is my favorite of the season. Throw it in a low ponytail and you're ready for the photographers.
Love love love some straight-back cornrows styled in this low ponytail. It's so effortlessly chic, especially when you're running around to shows all day.
Now this is what I call color theory! This exceptionally chic show-goer took a page out of Selena Gomez's book and wore a lilac manicure out for a day of shows. Paired with the Kelly green Birkin, the whole look is divine.
Who doesn't love a Barbie ponytail moment? This look is sassy chic to the max, especially with the white-on-white outfit.
I can barely tear my eyes away from this insane glow to admire the shapely pixie cut and cherry red manicure. Plus the oversized flower earrings? Gorg!
Rocking a bowl cut is not for the meek, and this street style icon is proving it's a must-try style for fall.
Match your feathered bomber jacket to your ponytail in moody shades of black and brunette. Fall is the ideal time to test our a darker hair color, just saying.
I barely have words for how amazing this gelled and spiked hairstyle is. My hair is longer than ever these days so maybe I could pull this off... weekend beauty project!
A silver pony cuff is best paired with a trendy braided ponytail. This is one variation of the hairstyle that will always feel chic and modern.
Another straight-back cornrow look, this time with a voluminous curly pony. The pop of ruby red lipstick really sets the whole look off.
London grunge makeup is all about copious eyeliner. Take a cue from this painfully cool street style maven and don't hold back when it comes to your black eyeliner.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.