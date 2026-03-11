Princess Kate Embraces This Vintage Trend that Fashion Expert Declares “Very Clever Style Signal”

Princess Kate has embraced timeless silhouettes and styles in her royal wardrobe, with many of her iconic dresses and coats being as stylish in 2026 as they would have been in 1956. Expert tailoring, longer hemlines, and classic styles feature heavily in her more formal royal outfits for church services and official royal events. Her latest outfits embrace a vintage trend that “sends a message of strength without needing to say a word,” according to one fashion expert.

Award-winning stylist Lisa Talbot told the Daily Mail that Princess Kate’s “power dressing” moment at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service demonstrated that the princess “understands the subtle power of clothing.” The strongest statement in her ensemble was a noticeable, structured shoulder pad on her Catherine Walker coat. “For the Princess of Wales, this kind of tailoring works almost like a secret style weapon.”

The Princess of Wales arrives at the Commonwealth Day Service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess's coat dress featured structured shoulder pads. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wears a coat dress by Catherine Walker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The return of the structured shoulder is a very clever style signal,” Talbot said. The Princess of Wales wore a bespoke version of Catherine Walker’s Bellflower dress, which is described by the designer as “a cornflower blue wool crepe coat dress with a tailored upper body and with matching fine wool pleated side panels.” The style features unmissable, almost-pointed structured shoulders. “Shoulder pads have long been associated with authority and presence,” style expert Lisa Talbot explained, before detailing that shoulder pads “visually broaden the frame, strengthen the silhouette and create a sense of composure and control.”

“At a moment when the Royal Family is under scrutiny and navigating difficult headlines, the strong shoulder creates an image of stability and reassurance,” said Talbot. The structured shoulders of Princess Kate’s coat create a look that feels “more commanding and confident,” which Talbot explains is why “we've historically seen this shape used by women in leadership roles.”

“It's polished, purposeful and incredibly modern, projecting confidence while remaining elegant and respectful to the occasion.”