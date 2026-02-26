Princess Kate’s “Classic, Feminine” Gingham Blouse is a Spring Statement Piece—and It's Back in Stock

Princess Kate’s “feminine” gingham blouse is back in stock and perfect for spring—for the fourth year in a row. The pop of pink and frilled collar make Brora’s Chelsea collar blouse a memorable style, year after year. Princess Kate first wore the blouse in 2022, while celebrating the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. In an intimate video, Princess Kate was seen baking and decorating cupcakes with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in their family kitchen. The princess wore the pink gingham blouse with a pair of high-waisted jeans for a down-to-earth outfit.

Brora, the brand behind Princess Kate's frilled-collar shirt, has released the blouse every year since Princess Kate wore the style, and it has truly stood the test of the trend cycle over the last four years. “With its flattering Chelsea collar, standout seersucker gingham check and feminine frill details, this classic rendition of our best-selling blouse, in romantic, mood-boosting peony, is always a firm favourite,” the brand declares.

Princess Kate bakes cupcakes with her children. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

Brora Cotton Gingham Chelsea Collar Blouse $235 at broraonline.com

“All our clothing is made with a strong emphasis on the quality of workmanship,” Brora shared on their website, before proudly declaring they “work with artisans in India who make each piece extra special with intricate detailing such as embroidery and beading.”

The brand described the style as “a perennial favourite,” and the rave reviews can attest to that claim. Customer Jess described the shirt as a “true favorite” before singing praises by saying, “I would buy this in every color if there were more! Obsessed with the neckline and collar, and the sleeves are the perfect touch.” Customer Victoire praised the craftsmanship, sharing “the cut is very feminine, the fabric is soft to the touch and luxurious, and the colour is luminous. I get lots of compliments when I wear it!"

The pink Brora blouse popped in the Diamond Jubilee celebratory photographs. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pink gingham fabric might feel incredibly on-trend for Spring 2026, but it's actually a timeless, historic pattern. "This fabric has been a fashionable staple across Europe for centuries, particularly during the 18th century and 1960s," the brand explained. The "romantic, mood-boosting peony" gingham print is reflected in fashion throughout the decades, and even appears in some of Princess Diana's iconic outfits. The classic print is Sloane Ranger's warm weather staple.

Princess Kate’s bestselling Brora blouse is ideal for Spring, paired with cigarette jeans, linen trousers, or a soft, romantic skirt for a fresh, “effortlessly feminine” style.