Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's minimalist '90s style has been resurrected for FX's Love Story, in which Sarah Pidgeon plays the inimitable fashion icon. Episode 5 of the glossy drama series—co-starring Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr.—includes two timeless style pieces that never really left the zeitgeist.

In one particular scene, Carolyn and John engage in a serious conversation about whether they have a future together while watching TV in bed. Notably, Pidgeon's Carolyn dons J.Crew's iconic 1988 Rollneck Sweater in Mountain White Cotton in the scene, a staple that continues to have the world in a chokehold decades later.

While the 1988 Rollneck Sweater remains available to shop, J.Crew recently unveiled a new collaboration based around the enduring design. Enlisting five New York City designers, the label released a Rollneck Sweater capsule collection, redesigned ahead of Fashion Month's Fall 2026 season kick off.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in FX's Love Story wearing J.Crew's iconic rollneck sweater. (Image credit: FX Networks/YouTube)

J.Crew's womenswear director, Olympia Gayot, confirmed Love Story's inclusion of the perennial design in an Instagram Story. She also shared a number of screenshots of Carolyn and John in the episode to highlight the amaranthine sweater.

Olympia Gayot confirms Love Story's inclusion of the J.Crew 1988 Rollneck Sweater. (Image credit: Instagram/@olympiamarie)

J.Crew's 1988 Rollneck Sweater featured in FX's Love Story. (Image credit: Instagram/@olympiamarie/FX Networks)

Alongside her indispensable J.Crew Rollneck Sweater, Love Story's Carolyn is also seen carrying L.L. Bean's Boat and Tote, a bag that's remained popular for decades. The affordable tote bag is the epitome of East Coast style and is a long-term favorite of Marie Claire's editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike .

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy carrying L.L. Bean's Boat and Tote in FX's Love Story. (Image credit: FX Networks/YouTube)

With four episodes of Love Story remaining, Bessette-Kennedy's much imitated style is sure to provide viewers with even more fashion throwbacks, all of which still work in 2026.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 'Love Story'