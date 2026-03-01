Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Styles J.Crew's Iconic Rollneck Sweater in 'Love Story'
L.L. Bean's classic Boat and Tote also makes a stylish cameo.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's minimalist '90s style has been resurrected for FX's Love Story, in which Sarah Pidgeon plays the inimitable fashion icon. Episode 5 of the glossy drama series—co-starring Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr.—includes two timeless style pieces that never really left the zeitgeist.
In one particular scene, Carolyn and John engage in a serious conversation about whether they have a future together while watching TV in bed. Notably, Pidgeon's Carolyn dons J.Crew's iconic 1988 Rollneck Sweater in Mountain White Cotton in the scene, a staple that continues to have the world in a chokehold decades later.
While the 1988 Rollneck Sweater remains available to shop, J.Crew recently unveiled a new collaboration based around the enduring design. Enlisting five New York City designers, the label released a Rollneck Sweater capsule collection, redesigned ahead of Fashion Month's Fall 2026 season kick off.
J.Crew's womenswear director, Olympia Gayot, confirmed Love Story's inclusion of the perennial design in an Instagram Story. She also shared a number of screenshots of Carolyn and John in the episode to highlight the amaranthine sweater.
Alongside her indispensable J.Crew Rollneck Sweater, Love Story's Carolyn is also seen carrying L.L. Bean's Boat and Tote, a bag that's remained popular for decades. The affordable tote bag is the epitome of East Coast style and is a long-term favorite of Marie Claire's editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike.
With four episodes of Love Story remaining, Bessette-Kennedy's much imitated style is sure to provide viewers with even more fashion throwbacks, all of which still work in 2026.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 'Love Story'
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.