Princess Eugenie Looked So Chic Sitting Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

We’ve long said that Princess Beatrice is massively embracing fashion as of late, but so too, apparently, is her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who sat front row for Dior Homme’s Menswear fall/winter collection at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hello! Fashion calls her look Eugenie’s “chicest outfit ever,” and remarks that her front row appearance in Paris was “totally unexpected.” Her look, the outlet reports, was head-to-toe Fendi: a black fitted midi dress with a lowcut v-neck and a thin waist belt with a tonal “F” logo buckle, which she paired with black court shoes and “the pièce de résistance for fashion fanatics—a longline coat slung over her shoulders featuring contrasting satin lapels, giving the illusion of a tuxedo blazer,” the outlet reports. “Her look was a showcase of elegance, and demonstrated her penchant for looks that are as modern as they are timeless.” (Fendi and Dior menswear share the same creative director by the way—Kim Jones.)

Hello! Fashion has also noticed the York sisters’ interest in fashion, writing that “the princess, much like Beatrice, has gone through a style transformation over recent years, opting for attire that is more clean-cut and fashion-forward, yet still royally appropriate.”

The outlet calls Eugenie’s decision to attend the Dior show in particular “unsurprising,” as “not only is it a royal favorite (by the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana, to name a few), but it appears she also has a longstanding relationship with the brand, notabl[y] attending the Dior Sessions book launch in London in 2019.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All royals have their signature style, and for Eugenie, it’s the midi dress, “and has been since her early days in the spotlight,” Hello! Fashion writes. “But swapping floaty silhouettes for fitted tube dresses and coats casually slung over her shoulders instead of worn properly proves she’s in her cool-girl chic style era. She’s started 2024 as she means to go on and we can’t get enough.”

It has been a busy week for Eugenie—she was in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday to raise awareness on issues relating to modern slavery, and proud older sister Beatrice was in the audience as her sister took the stage. Eugenie is the co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, Tatler reports, a charity that aims “to eradicate modern slavery for an estimated 50 million people by bringing together changemakers and raising awareness.” She formed the charity in 2017 with her best friend, Julia de Boinville.

During the discussion in Davos, The Guardian reports that Eugenie’s remarks included “We’ve seen in recent years the number of people in slavery increasing around the world,” adding that “guns and drugs can only be trafficked once, but human beings are trafficked again and again and again. For them it happens every day and minute.”

Eugenie is in her moment, professionally and fashion-wise. We love it.