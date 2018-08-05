Yesterday, Charlie van Straubenzee married Daisy Jenks in a royal-studded wedding in Surrey. The event was famously attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (on the Duchess of Sussex's 37th birthday, no less). Harry, who has been close friends with van Straubenzee since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire together as kids, served as best man.
Harry and Meghan were by far the most famous royals (/humans) in attendance at the wedding, but they weren't the only ones. Harry cousin, Princess Eugenie of York, was also there to celebrate van Straubenzee's special day and she proved she is not a one-trick pony in the eye-grabbing accessory game.
Eugenie is known for her eccentric taste in hats, most notably, this masterpiece that she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011:
At the van Straubenzee wedding, Eugenie traded in her fascinator for a pair of intense sunglasses that are just a joy to behold. From a distance, you're like, "What are you talking about? They're just black sunglasses."
No big deal, right?
Wrong. They are amazing, which becomes apparent the moment you get close.
Eugenie, who attended the wedding with her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, wore a pair of black, round sunglasses, ringed in a white outline that makes them look weirdly (and wonderfully) science fiction-inspired:
The closer you zoom, the better they get:
No jacket? No problem. That's just less to distract from the sunglasses (which admittedly start to have a little space-age, bug-eyed vibe if you look at them long enough).
Which accessory will Eugenie claim next? I honestly cannot wait. She is the Lord Disick of royals (but in a good way, I promise).