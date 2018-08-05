Yesterday, Charlie van Straubenzee married Daisy Jenks in a royal-studded wedding in Surrey. The event was famously attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (on the Duchess of Sussex's 37th birthday, no less). Harry, who has been close friends with van Straubenzee since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire together as kids, served as best man.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Harry and Meghan were by far the most famous royals (/humans) in attendance at the wedding, but they weren't the only ones. Harry cousin, Princess Eugenie of York, was also there to celebrate van Straubenzee's special day and she proved she is not a one-trick pony in the eye-grabbing accessory game.

Eugenie is known for her eccentric taste in hats, most notably, this masterpiece that she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011:

Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain

At the van Straubenzee wedding, Eugenie traded in her fascinator for a pair of intense sunglasses that are just a joy to behold. From a distance, you're like, "What are you talking about? They're just black sunglasses."

Getty Images Karwai Tang

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

No big deal, right?

Getty Images Samir Hussein

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Wrong. They are amazing, which becomes apparent the moment you get close.

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Eugenie, who attended the wedding with her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, wore a pair of black, round sunglasses, ringed in a white outline that makes them look weirdly (and wonderfully) science fiction-inspired:

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The closer you zoom, the better they get:

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

No jacket? No problem. That's just less to distract from the sunglasses (which admittedly start to have a little space-age, bug-eyed vibe if you look at them long enough).

Getty Images Samir Hussein

Which accessory will Eugenie claim next? I honestly cannot wait. She is the Lord Disick of royals (but in a good way, I promise).