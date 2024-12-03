Amelia and Eliza Spencer Serve Major Princess Diana Energy in the Revenge Dress Reboot Nobody Saw Coming

Thirty years after Princess Diana stepped out in her legendary black revenge dress, the look has made its triumphant royal comeback.

The late princess's twin nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer (who happen to bear an uncanny resemblance to the People's Princess) stepped out in what can only be described as a 2024 remix of Diana's iconic 1994 revenge dress while attending the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Dec. 2.

For those who need a quick royal refresher, Diana's original black Christina Stambolian dress was basically a middle finger to the royal establishment, worn the same night Prince Charles publicly admitted to having an affair in a shocking interview. With its plunging front and short hem, the off-the-shoulder black minidress was the fashion equivalent of a slap in the face, instantly becoming the stuff of royal legend.

The twins looked sophisticated in their coordinating black gowns. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Amelia referenced the look with her Pamella Roland gown at the Fashion Awards, wearing a form-fitting black evening dress with a strikingly similar bodice to her late aunt's famous revenge mini. Although Amelia's was a full-length gown, it certainly gave off the same energy, and she paired the style with piles of diamonds for good measure.

As for Lady Eliza, she also went for a similar black gown, wearing a slightly more covered-up version of her twin's dress that featured drapey off-the-shoulder sleeves. Like Amelia, the model also wore a shimmering diamond choker along with a coordinating bracelet, earrings and rings.

Both sisters wore their blond hair slicked back in identical updos for the event and even wore the same shades of neutral, smokey makeup.

Princess Diana wore her iconic revenge dress in 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big sis Kitty Spencer was also in attendance at the awards, but she departed from her sisters' looks with a glimmering gold Pamella Roland ballgown accented with a black ribbon at the waist.

The Spencer sisters often dress alike, as displayed at the recent Centrepoint Awards when the trio wore icy blue gowns to support their cousin Prince William.

Lady Kitty also referenced their aunt's style during her lavish 2021 wedding, during which she wore five Dolce & Gabbana styles, including a gown featuring several similar details as the one worn on the late princess's wedding day.

The twins appeared like mirror images of each other with their beauty looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

