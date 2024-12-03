Amelia and Eliza Spencer Serve Major Princess Diana Energy in the Revenge Dress Reboot Nobody Saw Coming

Princess Diana's twin nieces channeled their royal aunt in off-the-shoulder black gowns.

Amelia and Eliza Spencer wearing off-the-shoulder black gowns and diamond necklaces while smiling at each other
Thirty years after Princess Diana stepped out in her legendary black revenge dress, the look has made its triumphant royal comeback.

The late princess's twin nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer (who happen to bear an uncanny resemblance to the People's Princess) stepped out in what can only be described as a 2024 remix of Diana's iconic 1994 revenge dress while attending the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Dec. 2.

For those who need a quick royal refresher, Diana's original black Christina Stambolian dress was basically a middle finger to the royal establishment, worn the same night Prince Charles publicly admitted to having an affair in a shocking interview. With its plunging front and short hem, the off-the-shoulder black minidress was the fashion equivalent of a slap in the face, instantly becoming the stuff of royal legend.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer wearing off-the-shoulder black gowns standing on red carpeted stairs

The twins looked sophisticated in their coordinating black gowns.

An off the shoulder black Pamella Roland gown
Pamella Roland Crystal Off-The-Shoulder Crepe Gown

Lady Amelia referenced the look with her Pamella Roland gown at the Fashion Awards, wearing a form-fitting black evening dress with a strikingly similar bodice to her late aunt's famous revenge mini. Although Amelia's was a full-length gown, it certainly gave off the same energy, and she paired the style with piles of diamonds for good measure.

As for Lady Eliza, she also went for a similar black gown, wearing a slightly more covered-up version of her twin's dress that featured drapey off-the-shoulder sleeves. Like Amelia, the model also wore a shimmering diamond choker along with a coordinating bracelet, earrings and rings.

Both sisters wore their blond hair slicked back in identical updos for the event and even wore the same shades of neutral, smokey makeup.

Princess Diana wearing her short black revenge dress and shaking hands with a man with grass behind her

Princess Diana wore her iconic revenge dress in 1994.

Big sis Kitty Spencer was also in attendance at the awards, but she departed from her sisters' looks with a glimmering gold Pamella Roland ballgown accented with a black ribbon at the waist.

The Spencer sisters often dress alike, as displayed at the recent Centrepoint Awards when the trio wore icy blue gowns to support their cousin Prince William.

Lady Kitty also referenced their aunt's style during her lavish 2021 wedding, during which she wore five Dolce & Gabbana styles, including a gown featuring several similar details as the one worn on the late princess's wedding day.

Amelia and Eliza Spencer wearing black long evening gowns and smiling at each other while standing on a red carpeted staircase

The twins appeared like mirror images of each other with their beauty looks.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

