Much has been written about Princess Eugenie's reported role in the alleged Royal Family rift. Back in July, it was claimed that Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, hadn't been in contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in "quite some time." A conflicting report suggested that both York sisters were "still the best of friends" with Harry, even if the alleged rift was "really stressful" for them. Now, a royal source has reported that Princess Eugenie is stuck in the middle of the Royal Family rift.

"Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family," a source told the Express.

"It's a rather precarious position for her to be in and one that requires a delicate balancing act," the source continued. "The Yorks are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts."

Princess Eugenie wears a shiny green dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In October 2023, a source close to the York family spoke to Hello! about Eugenie's close bond with Prince Harry.

"I think for Harry, Eugenie is his go-to royal," family friend Dr. Anthony Wallersteiner told the outlet. "I think those cousins are very close, which is good, and I think Eugenie acts as a bridge between Harry and the rest of the family, which is really useful to have."

During the same interview, Wallersteiner reflected on Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, which took place in St. George's Chapel in October 2018.

"It was a joyously happy occasion," he explained. "It was lovely to see the whole of the Royal Family united to celebrate Jack and Eugenie’s wedding. It was nice to see Harry and Meghan there. It was a time when everyone was together and, of course, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were there as well."

He continued, "A lot has changed in the last five years for the Royal Family, but this goes back to a time when there really was a moment of togetherness and family bonding."

