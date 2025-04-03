As Princess Isabella of Denmark approaches her 18th birthday on April 21, the nation is abuzz about the royal festivities planned for Queen Mary and King Frederik's eldest daughter. According to Hello!, the April 11 birthday celebration in the city of Aarhus—which is set to showcase Denmark's vibrant youth culture—will come with a jaw-dropping budget.

Per Aarhus Municipality, a budget of £32,542 (roughly $43,000) has been set aside for the event, which will be held at Aarhus City Hall. This includes nearly $14,000 for actors and $9,300 "for catering and drinks." According to Hello!, "Princess Isabella will also receive a birthday gift with a value of 10,000 kroner (£1,122), but details of the present will not be revealed until the day."

As for the event itself, the birthday party will spotlight the talents of young Danes in music, food, sports and design. The gathering aims to honor the creativity and innovation of the country's youth, reflecting the princess's own journey into adulthood. Young designers from Aarhus will present a fashion show, with the palace noting that there will be "a focus on sustainability and future materials." In addition, music and dance performances will take place and culinary students will be whipping up a special birthday cake.

Princess Isabella will celebrate her 18th birthday in style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Approximately 100 people from local youth and educational organizations will be invited to the bash out of the 300-strong guest list. Per the palace, "another 50 young Aarhusians with companions will get the opportunity to participate in the event via a lottery."

On April 15, a second celebration will take place for the princess at the Royal Theatre's Old Stage in Copenhagen. The event will feature both classical and modern performing arts celebrating Denmark's cultural heritage. More than 1,000 young people from 17 to 24 will have the opportunity to attend, with tickets distributed through a lottery system, and the concert will be broadcast on Danish TV.

Per Tatler, the princess will also receive a special honor for her birthday when she's given the historic Order of the Elephant insignia—the highest honor in the country—from her father King Frederik.

Currently in her final year at Øregård Gymnasium, Princess Isabella is expected to graduate this summer. While the Danish palace has yet to announce her future plans, the teenage royal will surely support her parents—and later her brother Crown Prince Christian when he takes the throne—with her own royal engagements in time.