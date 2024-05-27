Queen Mary of Denmark Shares Hilariously Relatable Parenting Moment

Queen Mary of Denmark is sharing a relatable parenting moment involving her two daughters.
Recently, the royal mom of four gave the opening address at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen, advocating for a more sustainable fashion industry and significant action to combat the negative, disastrous impact of climate change.
"Our planet is beautiful and fragile and we have a responsibility to protect and preserve it for our children and coming generations,'' Queen Mary said at the time, as reported by The North West Star.
''Let's all imagine...a fashion industry that gives more than it takes from people and planet," she continued.
Known to be a royal who shamelessly and intentionally wears the outfits and gowns to extravagant events more than once, the Queen also revealed that her two daughters are now old enough to fit into her clothes and shoes.
(Sustainability! Yay!)
Unfortunately, Queen Mary explained, her daughters aren't what anyone would consider to be fans of her wardrobe.
''But the age gap means they wouldn't be caught dead in them,'' she said. "However, when they will be seen in something that is mine, it always brings a smile to my face.''
Royal parents, they're just like us! Kinda...
The Queen was seemingly unbothered by her daughters' inability to appreciate most the clothes in her closet, and instead urged attendees to realize that "new clothing is no longer seen in opposition to used clothing."
An estimated 92 million tonnes of textile waste (i.e. clothes) is created globally each year, according to a report from the BBC. In the United States alone, an estimated 85% of all textiles are thrown away, amounting to roughly 13 million tonnes of waste in 2017 alone.
Queen Mary of Denmark is the proud mom of four children—Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
Recently, Queen Mary and her husband King Frederik celebrated their 20th anniversary, and after a rollercoaster year that included Queen Margrethe’s surprise abdication and persistent rumors of an alleged affair.
When Queen Mary met her husband, she said she had no idea he was a royal family member.
“The first time we met, we shook hands,” the Queen once recalled. “I didn’t know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later, someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who these people are?’”
