Princess Kate Just Shared a Baby Pic of Herself—And She Looks Exactly Like Prince Louis

Princess Kate has dug out an incredible baby picture of herself from the archives, and generously shared it with the world on social media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted the sweetest photo of Kate circa 1983, when she was just a few weeks shy of two years old, to make a point about the cause of early childhood ahead of her annual Carol Concert being broadcast on Christmas Eve.

They wrote on Instagram, "Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives.

"📸 of The Princess, Christmas 1983"

But while this is obviously a wonderful cause championed by Kate, that wasn't the first thing royal fans noticed about the previously unseen picture.

"Prince Louis is a copy paste then," commented one person.

"I thought it was a picture of Prince Louis at first.. he is her mini me," said someone else.

Over on Twitter, one person said, "Wow it’s like looking at Prince Louis"

"Prince Louis is definitely his mummy 2.0," wrote another.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on

Re: Young Prince Louis, 5, and his resemblance to his mom, Kate herself is reportedly well aware of this—noting as many royal fans have how much his older siblings, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8, look like their dad Prince William.

"Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a royal friend said back in 2020. "She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet; she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!" Yeah, it's pretty undeniable...