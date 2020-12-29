Today's Top Stories
1
Pop Queens, Female Rage, & 'Promising Young Woman'
2
Editor's Review: Hanacure, the Cult K-Beauty Mask
3
Throw a Fabulous New Year's Eve Micro-Party
4
Current Obsession: 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses
5
Chasing Paper's Founder Shares Her WFH Uniform

Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis in This Vintage Picture

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • While a lot of pictures of the Cambridge kids remind people of their famous, royal relatives, the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince Louis, takes after his mom's side of the family.
    • In the comments of a throwback picture that the Kensington Royal Instagram account shared for Father's Day this summer, many royal fans mentioned how much Prince Louis resembles young Kate from the picture—and her dad, Michael Middleton.
      • Kate herself has mentioned in the past that she thinks Louis looks more like her than any of her other kids.

        Fact: The Cambridge family is a group of beautiful humans. Also fact: Sometimes their beautiful and adorable faces look beautiful and adorable in very similar ways (thanks, genetics!). Proof: Royal fans can't get over how much Prince Louis takes after his mom, Kate Middleton—and the Middleton side of the family in general, for that matter.

        To be fair, Kate has reportedly said more or less the same thing herself. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend of Kate's told People in April of this year. "She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet, she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"

        When the Kensington Royal Instagram account shared a throwback picture of Kate and her dad, Michael Middleton, in honor of Father's Day this summer, royal fans took to the comments to point out how much her youngest son, Louis, takes after the Middleton side of the family.

        kate middleton and dad michael middleton throwback
        Kensington RoyalInstagram

        Here's Louis (in Kate's arms in both pictures), for reference:

        london, england december 11 catherine, duchess of cambridge, prince louis and princess charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at londons palladium theatre, hosted by the national lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on december 11, 2020 in london, england photo by aaron chown wpa poolgetty images
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        kate middleton louis
        Comic ReliefGetty Images

        "Nice pictures and with this I just realize that Louis is identical to Michael Middleton 🤔🤗," one user commented.

        kate middleton throwback pic comment
        Instagram

        And one commenter had another famous person to compare the Middleton family to:

        michael middleton mark ruffalo comment instagram
        Instagram

        Fair. Very fair.

        Related Stories
        Emma Watson Has a Perfect Doppelgänger
        Harry's Life Changed After Will and Kate's Wedding
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Diana Upset the Queen With This Fashion Choice
        Listen to the New Archewell Audio Holiday Special
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
        A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
        Harry's Life Changed After Will and Kate's Wedding
        Jessica Mulroney Is Bringing Back an Old Project
        Meghan Wants to Write Fiction After Royal Exit
        Meghan Gave the Queen the Silliest Christmas Gift
        Harry and Meghan Seek Royal Exit Deal Extension
        The Queen's Sweet Gesture for Philip in Her Speech