Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis in This Vintage Picture

While a lot of pictures of the Cambridge kids remind people of their famous, royal relatives, the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince Louis, takes after his mom's side of the family.

In the comments of a throwback picture that the Kensington Royal Instagram account shared for Father's Day this summer, many royal fans mentioned how much Prince Louis resembles young Kate from the picture—and her dad, Michael Middleton.

Kate herself has mentioned in the past that she thinks Louis looks more like her than any of her other kids.

Fact: The Cambridge family is a group of beautiful humans. Also fact: Sometimes their beautiful and adorable faces look beautiful and adorable in very similar ways (thanks, genetics!). Proof: Royal fans can't get over how much Prince Louis takes after his mom, Kate Middleton—and the Middleton side of the family in general, for that matter.

To be fair, Kate has reportedly said more or less the same thing herself. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend of Kate's told People in April of this year. "She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet, she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"

When the Kensington Royal Instagram account shared a throwback picture of Kate and her dad, Michael Middleton, in honor of Father's Day this summer, royal fans took to the comments to point out how much her youngest son, Louis, takes after the Middleton side of the family.

Here's Louis (in Kate's arms in both pictures), for reference:

"Nice pictures and with this I just realize that Louis is identical to Michael Middleton 🤔🤗," one user commented.

And one commenter had another famous person to compare the Middleton family to:



Fair. Very fair.

