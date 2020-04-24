Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Thinks Prince Louis Is Her Only Child Who Looks Like Her

By Emily Dixon
Comic ReliefGetty Images

    The littlest Cambridge, Prince Louis, turned 2 on Thursday, and as is Cambridge custom, Kensington Palace released new (extremely cute) photos of the toddler to celebrate. One thing many royal fans noticed? Louis looks an awful lot like his mom, Kate Middleton.

    According to People, Kate's made that observation herself—and she's pretty happy about it. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a royal friend told the magazine. "She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet; she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"

    Evidently, Louis got an extra strong helping of the Middleton genes, because others suggested he looks just like his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton. Below, a photo of Michael and Kate's mom, Carole, at Wimbledon in 2018. Your thoughts?

    london, england july 11 carole middleton and michael middleton attend day nine of the wimbledon tennis championships at the all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 11, 2018 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
    Karwai TangGetty Images

    One more Prince Louis tidbit to round off your Friday morning: Apparently, he cannot resist a red button, so much so that he keeps thwarting his parents' attempts to video call. In a BBC interview last week, Prince William said, "We’ve been talking to all the family online," adding, "And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other."

    But Louis is proving something of a problem. "For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button," William said.

