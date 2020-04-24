Prince Louis turned 2 on April 23, and Prince William and Kate Middleton released sweet new photos of the toddler to mark the occasion.

Many pointed out the striking resemblance between Louis and his mom.

Others said the prince looks exactly like his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton.

The littlest Cambridge, Prince Louis, turned 2 on Thursday, and as is Cambridge custom, Kensington Palace released new (extremely cute) photos of the toddler to celebrate. One thing many royal fans noticed? Louis looks an awful lot like his mom, Kate Middleton.

According to People, Kate's made that observation herself—and she's pretty happy about it. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a royal friend told the magazine. "She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet; she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"

Evidently, Louis got an extra strong helping of the Middleton genes, because others suggested he looks just like his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton. Below, a photo of Michael and Kate's mom, Carole, at Wimbledon in 2018. Your thoughts?

One more Prince Louis tidbit to round off your Friday morning: Apparently, he cannot resist a red button, so much so that he keeps thwarting his parents' attempts to video call. In a BBC interview last week, Prince William said, "We’ve been talking to all the family online," adding, "And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other."

But Louis is proving something of a problem. "For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button," William said.

