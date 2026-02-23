Princess Kate made a romantic fashion statement in a raspberry and rose Gucci gown at the 2026 BAFTAs on February 22, but along with her swishy gown—a rewear from 2019—her jewelry sent a strong message.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William on the BAFTAs red carpet for the first time since 2023, and for their big red carpet moment she chose two historic pieces from the royal collection. Kate paired the Greville Chandelier Earrings with a dazzling diamond bracelet that belonged to Queen Mary, and former royal butler Grant Harrold says her choices reflected an appreciation for tradition.

Speaking on behalf of Slots Temple, Harrold says, "It’s interesting that Kate chose to wear these earrings, because they originally belonged to Dame Margaret Greville, who was a close friend of the Queen Mother. That makes them extra special as there is that close link to Prince William’s great-grandmother, who he was very close to."

The Princess of Wales wore Queen Mary's Diamond Bar Choker Bracelet and the Greville Chandelier Earrings from the royal collection.

Princess Kate and Prince William are pictured at the 2026 BAFTAs.

The earrings were a favorite of the late Queen and the Queen Mother, and jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia, Founder of Abelini, says the incredible diamond chandelier earrings are "unapologetically architectural," making them perfect for the red carpet.

"The vertical drop and graduated diamond clusters create movement and light at every turn of the head," he adds. "On a red carpet like the BAFTAs, where flash photography is constant, these earrings don’t just sparkle, they command space."

Along with her century-old earrings, the Princess of Wales wore Queen Mary's dazzling Diamond Bar Choker Bracelet. "Given that Queen Mary died in 1953, it shows how mindful Kate is of the family and the generations that came before her, and I believe that wearing this piece is a nod to late family members," Harrold says.

Princess Kate and Prince William are pictured at the 2026 BAFTAs.

Princess Kate and Prince William are pictured at the 2026 BAFTAs.

Interestingly, when the Queen Mother died, the bracelet was never worn by her daughter, Queen Elizabeth. It was last seen in 1975, per the Royal Watcher, and was never publicly worn again until 2015, when Princess Kate borrowed the diamond bracelet for the first time.

Rakholia notes that although it appears to be a bracelet, Queen Mary's piece was originally "conceived as a diamond choker in the 1920s" before going on to be worn at the wrist.

"That evolution gives it a layered identity," he says. "When Catherine wears it as a bracelet, she isn’t subverting tradition. She’s participating in its progression.”