Fashion Expert Says Kate's 7-Year-Old Gucci Gown Proves "Newness Need Not Equate to Excitement"

When Princess Kate made her first appearance on the BAFTAs red carpet since 2023, she didn't need to rely on a show-stopping new gown to get the job done. The Princess of Wales brought back a romantic pink Gucci dress she debuted in 2019 for the annual British film awards, held on Sunday, February 22.

Kate often repeats her old evening gowns, occasionally reworking them to include different sleeves or new elements, like the one-shouldered white Alexander McQueen design she wore to both the 2019 and 2023 BAFTA ceremonies. But this time, the Princess of Wales kept her bespoke dual-toned gown intact—and it felt just as exciting as it did seven years ago.

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, fashion expert Lauren Bulla praised the Princess of Wales for her red carpet re-wear. "In a world of fast fashion and ever-changing trends, re-wearing this ensemble makes the statement that newness need not equate to excitement," she said.

Princess Kate first wore her Gucci gown at the 2019 "100 Women in Finance" Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate re-wore the dress for the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is pictured at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With her century-old royal jewels and incredible beach waves, Bulla notes that Kate's 2026 BAFTAs moment "created the same amount of buzz" as in 2019—perhaps even more.

The Princess of Wales first wore the custom creation at the 100 Women in Finance Gala at London's V&A Museum, pairing it with the same burgundy Prada clutch and sparkling Oscar de la Renta pumps that she wore on the BAFTAs red carpet Sunday night.

This year marked Kate's sixth appearance at the awards and the first time she hasn't worn Alexander McQueen or Jenny Packham to the event. Although the royal doesn't frequently wear Gucci, she's sported several pieces from the Italian designer over the years, including a 60's-chic tweed dress and a tartan skirt she's worn on three occasions, including Christmas Day 2025.

Kate's next evening gown moment will likely come next month when the president and first lady pay a visit to the U.K. for an official state visit. Until then, royal fashion fans can look forward to seeing the princess when she visits Wales with Prince William on Thursday, February 26.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors