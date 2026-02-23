Fashion Expert Says Kate's 7-Year-Old Gucci Gown Proves "Newness Need Not Equate to Excitement"
The Princess of Wales "created the same amount of buzz" in a repeat dress at the 2026 BAFTAs.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
When Princess Kate made her first appearance on the BAFTAs red carpet since 2023, she didn't need to rely on a show-stopping new gown to get the job done. The Princess of Wales brought back a romantic pink Gucci dress she debuted in 2019 for the annual British film awards, held on Sunday, February 22.
Kate often repeats her old evening gowns, occasionally reworking them to include different sleeves or new elements, like the one-shouldered white Alexander McQueen design she wore to both the 2019 and 2023 BAFTA ceremonies. But this time, the Princess of Wales kept her bespoke dual-toned gown intact—and it felt just as exciting as it did seven years ago.
Speaking on behalf of OLBG, fashion expert Lauren Bulla praised the Princess of Wales for her red carpet re-wear. "In a world of fast fashion and ever-changing trends, re-wearing this ensemble makes the statement that newness need not equate to excitement," she said.
With her century-old royal jewels and incredible beach waves, Bulla notes that Kate's 2026 BAFTAs moment "created the same amount of buzz" as in 2019—perhaps even more.
The Princess of Wales first wore the custom creation at the 100 Women in Finance Gala at London's V&A Museum, pairing it with the same burgundy Prada clutch and sparkling Oscar de la Renta pumps that she wore on the BAFTAs red carpet Sunday night.
This year marked Kate's sixth appearance at the awards and the first time she hasn't worn Alexander McQueen or Jenny Packham to the event. Although the royal doesn't frequently wear Gucci, she's sported several pieces from the Italian designer over the years, including a 60's-chic tweed dress and a tartan skirt she's worn on three occasions, including Christmas Day 2025.
Kate's next evening gown moment will likely come next month when the president and first lady pay a visit to the U.K. for an official state visit. Until then, royal fashion fans can look forward to seeing the princess when she visits Wales with Prince William on Thursday, February 26.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.